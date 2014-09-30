KIEV, Sept 30 Porto striker Jackson Martinez came off the bench to score two goals in the closing minutes, including a penalty, to earn a 2-2 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League Group H on Tuesday.

The Colombian struck in the 89th minute from the spot and equalised in the 94th after Shakhtar scored second-half goals through Brazilians Alex Teixeira and Luiz Adriano at Lviv Arena.

Teixeira had put Shakhtar ahead seven minutes after the break when 19-year-old Oliver Torres lost the ball in his area and Luiz Adriano then seemed to have wrapped up the win after 85 minutes as he latched on to Bernard's curled pass.

But Porto struck back four minutes later when Jackson Martinez converted a penalty awarded for handball by Yaroslav Rakitskyi. The visitors' pressure then paid off in added time with Jackson Martinez finding a perfect one-touch finish to Tello's low cross from the left leaving the Lviv Arena silent. (Editing by Ken Ferris)