LVIV Nov 25 Shakhtar Donetsk lost 1-0 at home to Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League on Tuesday but had already been handed a place in the last 16 thanks to Porto's earlier win at BATE Borisov.

BATE's 3-0 defeat meant second-placed Shakhtar had qualified with eight points in Group H behind the Portuguese leaders who have 13. Bilbao are on four points ahead of BATE with three.

Mikel San Jose struck the winner for Bilbao from a set-piece after 68 minutes when he latched onto Benat's cross and tapped the ball into the roof of the net against the run of play.

Shakhtar had chances to take control of the game but Bilbao keeper Gorka Iraizoz foiled Alex Teixeira after a defensive blunder in the sixth minute and produced a full-length save to parry a low Douglas Costa shot that was heading for the corner.

Shakhtar were frustrated two minutes from time when the ball appeared to be handled on the line by a defender and claims for a penalty were waved away by referee Mark Clattenburg. Bilbao now need a draw at home to BATE to seal a Europa League spot. (Editing by Ken Ferris)