DONETSK, Ukraine Nov 23 Porto got two goals late in the second half to beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 on Wednesday and raise their hopes of progressing to the Champions League knockout stage.

Hulk scored 10 minutes from time in frosty Donetsk to put the visitors ahead before Romanian defender Razvan Rat scored an own goal in the dying moments of the game to wrap up the victory for the Portuguese side.

FC Porto stay third with seven points in Group G, one point behind Zenit St Petersburg, and could advance if they beat the Russian champions in their final game on Dec. 6.

Shakhtar, who have not won a Champions League game this season, went into Wednesday's match knowing they were already on their way out of the competition after APOEL Nicosia and Zenit had shared the points in a goalless draw in an early game which put the Cypriot team through.

