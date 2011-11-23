DONETSK, Ukraine Nov 23 Porto got two
goals late in the second half to beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 on
Wednesday and raise their hopes of progressing to the Champions
League knockout stage.
Hulk scored 10 minutes from time in frosty Donetsk to put
the visitors ahead before Romanian defender Razvan Rat scored an
own goal in the dying moments of the game to wrap up the victory
for the Portuguese side.
FC Porto stay third with seven points in Group G, one point
behind Zenit St Petersburg, and could advance if they beat the
Russian champions in their final game on Dec. 6.
Shakhtar, who have not won a Champions League game this
season, went into Wednesday's match knowing they were already on
their way out of the competition after APOEL Nicosia and Zenit
had shared the points in a goalless draw in an early game which
put the Cypriot team through.
