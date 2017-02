BERNE Nov 21 Shakhtar Donetsk's Luiz Adriano, criticised after scoring as his team tried to play the ball back to Nordsjaelland's keeper following an injury in Tuesday's Champions League match, will face a UEFA disciplinary hearing.

European soccer's governing body said the Brazilian forward, who was also booked later in the Group E game which his side won 5-2, had been charged with "violation of the principles of conduct." (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)