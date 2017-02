DONETSK, Ukraine Dec 5 Juventus went through to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 1-0 win at Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday that put them top of Group E.

Defender Olexandr Kucher deflected a cross from Juve's Sebastian Giovinco into his own net in the 56th minute to give the Italians the win.

Juventus defender Kwadwo Asamoah nearly got an own goal himself later in the second half as he turned to deal with a Razvan Rat cross, but struck the post.

The victory gave Juventus 12 points and took them through with Shakhtar. Holders Chelsea finished third, despite having the same points as the Ukrainians, thanks to a poorer head-to-head tally, and were sent off to the Europa League. (Reporting by Igor Nitsak; Editing by Clare Fallon)