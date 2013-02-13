DONETSK, Ukraine Feb 13 Borussia Dortmund grabbed a late 2-2 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday in a Champions League last 16 first leg which was overshadowed by a fatal plane crash involving fans.

Mats Hummels headed in from an 87th-minute corner after substitute Douglas Costa thought he had won it for the hosts in the 68th minute to leave the German side as favourites ahead of the second leg in Dortmund on March 5.

The Ukrainians had struck first when Darijo Srna netted with a 31st-minute free kick but Dortmund deservedly scored through Robert Lewandowski four minutes before halftime.

The match went ahead despite at least five people being killed when a plane carrying supporters to the match in eastern Ukraine overshot the Donetsk runway and broke up when it attempted an emergency landing hours before kickoff. (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Martyn Herman)