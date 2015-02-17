LVIV Feb 17 Bayern Munich were held to a goalless draw by Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions league last-16 first leg in Lviv on Tuesday with the German side reduced to 10 men following the second-half sending off of Xabi Alonso.

Alonso, who was making his 100th Champions League appearance, was dismissed with 25 minutes remaining following a second booking from Spanish referee Alberto Undiano Mallenco.

Bayern, who trounced Hamburg 8-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, were stifled by a Shakhtar side, playing their first competitive game in two months.

Shakhtar's solid rearguard display maintained their chances of reaching the Champions league quarter-finals for the second time while Guardiola's Bayern will need to adopt a less cautious approach in the return leg in Munich on March 11. (Editing by Toby Davis)