Soccer-Brazil close in on qualification for Russia 2018
SAO PAULO, March 28 Brazil could become the first side to guarantee qualification for the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday if they beat Paraguay at home and both Ecuador and Chile drop points.
LVIV Feb 17 Bayern Munich were held to a goalless draw by Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions league last-16 first leg in Lviv on Tuesday with the German side reduced to 10 men following the second-half sending off of Xabi Alonso.
Alonso, who was making his 100th Champions League appearance, was dismissed with 25 minutes remaining following a second booking from Spanish referee Alberto Undiano Mallenco.
Bayern, who trounced Hamburg 8-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, were stifled by a Shakhtar side, playing their first competitive game in two months.
Shakhtar's solid rearguard display maintained their chances of reaching the Champions league quarter-finals for the second time while Guardiola's Bayern will need to adopt a less cautious approach in the return leg in Munich on March 11. (Editing by Toby Davis)
SYDNEY, March 28 Iran took a significant step towards qualifying for next year's World Cup finals with a 1-0 win over China on Tuesday that pushed Marcello Lippi's team closer to the brink of elimination.