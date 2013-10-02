DONETSK, Ukraine Oct 2 Manchester United were forced to hold on at Shakhtar Donetsk but managed to grab a 1-1 draw in their Champions League Group A match on Wednesday.

United, missing the injured Wayne Rooney but with Robin van Persie back in attack, went ahead after 18 minutes when Marouane Fellaini pulled the ball back for Danny Welbeck to stab home from close range after defender Jaroslav Rakitskiy failed to clear.

But 15 minutes from time Rakitskiy made amends when his forceful run and cross on the left was only half cleared by Nemanja Vidic and Taison crashed the ball home.

The result gives United and Shakhtar four points each at the top of Group A. Bayer Leverkusen are third with three points after a 2-1 home win over Real Sociedad.

