Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Oct 19 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Zenit St Petersburg 2 - Champions League Group G result:
At the Donbass Arena
Scorers:
Shakhtar Donetsk: Willian 15, Luiz Adriano 45+1
Zenit St Petersburg: Roman Shirokov 33, Viktor Faizulin 60
Missed penalty: Roman Shirokov (Zenit St Petersburg) 11
Halftime: 2-1
Referee: Frank De Bleeckere (Belgium)
Teams:
Shakhtar Donetsk: 25-Olexandr Rybka; 33-Darijo Srna, 27-Dmytro Chygrynskiy, 36-Olexandr Chyzhov (5-Olexandr Kucher 73), 26-Razvan Rat; 3-Tomas Hubschman, 8-Jadson (22- Henrikh Mkhitaryan 67), 10-Willian, 20-Douglas Costa (29-Alex Teixeira 75), 7-Fernandinho; 9-Luiz Adriano.
Zenit St Petersburg: 16-Vyacheslav Malafeyev; 3-Bruno Alves, 4-Domenico Criscito, 6-Nicolas Lombaerts, 14-Tomas Hubocan; 15-Roman Shirokov, 20-Viktor Faizulin, 18-Konstantin Zyryanov, 27-Igor Denisov; 10-Danny, 9-Aleksandr Bukharov (8 Danko Lazovic 74)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (