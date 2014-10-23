BERNE Oct 23 BATE Borisov are facing discipliary action after Shakhtar Donetsk forward Luiz Adriano said he suffered racist insults from the crowd during his five-goal performance in Tuesday's Champions League match.

European soccer's governing body UEFA said proceedings had been opened against the Belarus side because of "racist behaviour of supporters."

"I heard rude abuse...racist ones," the 27-year-old Brazilian forward told Shakhtar's website (shakhtar.com/en/) following the 7-0 win in Minsk.

"Supporters behaved improperly and that is why I am disappointed and feel resentment. It was an ugly act from their side."

Luiz Adriano, who joined Shakhtar in 2007 from Porto Alegre side Internacional, became the first player in the history of the competition to score four goals in the first half.

He also joined Barcelona's Lionel Messi as the only player to hit five goals in a Champions League game.

UEFA said the hearing would take place on Nov. 13. (Editing by Mike Collett)