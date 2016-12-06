* Callejon and Mertens gave Napoli a 2-1 win at Benfica

* Both teams qualified after rivals Besiktas were beaten

* Napoli finished top of Group B with 11 points

* Benfica were second with eight

* Round of 16 draw will take place on Monday

LISBON, Dec 6 Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens gave Napoli a 2-1 win at Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday, although both teams went into the last 16 after rivals Besiktas suffered a thumping defeat against Dynamo Kiev.

Callejon broke clear and dinked the ball over Ederson in the 60th minute and substitute Mertens sealed a convincing win for the Serie A side in the Group B match with a superb individual effort.

Raul Jimenez pulled back a late goal for a disappointing Benfica who were rescued by previously winless Dynamo Kiev as the Ukrainians thrashed Besiktas 6-0 in the other group game.

Napoli topped the group with 11 points followed by Benfica on eight and Besiktas one behind on seven. Dynamo, already eliminated, finished with five points. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare Fallon)