Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
MADRID, Sept 18 Real Sociedad midfielder Esteban Granero has torn a ligament and damaged the meniscus in his right knee and will require surgery, the Spanish club said after tests on Wednesday.
Granero suffered the injury and left the pitch on a stretcher during Sociedad's 2-0 defeat at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in Tuesday's Champions League Group A opener.
No date for the operation or a timescale on how long the player would be sidelined were given.
Granero joined the San Sebastian-based side from England's Queens Park Rangers last month, on a loan deal for the season with an option to make the move permanent next June.
Real Sociedad are seventh in La Liga and visit Bayer Leverkusen in their next Champions League outing on Oct. 2. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18