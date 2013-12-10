(Adds details)

By Iain Rogers

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain Dec 10 Bayer Leverkusen secured a place in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday when Oemer Toprak struck in a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad in the final round of Group A matches.

The Bundesliga team's victory lifted them above Shakhtar Donetsk into second place in the group after the Ukrainian side were beaten 1-0 at group winners Manchester United.

Leverkusen were deserved victors at the Anoeta against already eliminated Sociedad, midfielder Gonzalo Castro and forward Stefan Kiessling hitting the post either side of Toprak's goal four minutes after halftime.

United top the group on 14 points, with Leverkusen second on 10 ahead of Shakhtar on eight. Sociedad, who have scored one goal and conceded 10, have one point in fourth and last place.

The Basques were appearing in Europe's elite club competition for the first time in a decade and hoped to sign off with a win in front of their fans in chilly San Sebastian.

However, it was the German side, coached by former Finland and Liverpool defender Sami Hyypia, that started strongest.

Gonzalo Castro's free kick ricocheted off the inside of a post in the 11th minute before captain Simon Rolfes headed over when well placed in the 23rd.

Sociedad goalkeeper Enaut Zubikarai produced a good save to deny Kiessling early in the second half, but Toprak rifled in from close range from the resulting corner.

Sociedad had a few half-chances in the final 20 minutes without seriously troubling Leverkusen keeper Bernd Leno.

The draw for the last 16 takes place on Dec. 16.

(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Stephen Wood)