SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain, Sept 17 Shakhtar Donetsk spoiled Real Sociedad's return to the Champions League after a decade-long absence when Alex Teixeira struck twice to give the visitors a 2-0 win in Group A on Tuesday.

The rain lashing down at the Anoeta stadium in the Basque city of San Sebastian initially did little to dampen the home supporters' enthusiasm, as Sociedad took the game to the Ukrainians and created a host of chances.

However, Brazilian Teixeira opened the scoring for Shakhtar in the 65th minute, collecting a neat backwards flick from Douglas Costa and firing into the right side of goal, and he made sure of victory three minutes from time when he drove the ball into the far corner from the left of the penalty area.

The win will boost Shakhtar's confidence ahead of their next match at home to English champions Manchester United in two weeks' time when Sociedad will attempt to revive their hopes of reaching the knockout round at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. (Writing by Braden Phillips in Barcelona, editing by Iain Rogers)