Soccer-My dream has died, says Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
MOSCOW, Sept 30 Spartak Moscow will be without first-choice goalkeeper Andriy Dykan for their next two Champions League matches against Celtic and Benfica, the Russian Premier League club said on Sunday.
"Today, Dykan had a medical examination which revealed damage to a shoulder joint. He will be out of action for a month," Spartak said on their website (www.spartak.com).
The 35-year-old Ukraine international sustained the injury in Saturday's 3-1 Russian league victory at Amkar Perm.
Spartak, beaten by Barcelona 3-2 in their Group G opener this month, face Scottish champions Celtic in Moscow on Tuesday before hosting Portugal's Benfica on Oct. 23.
The Muscovites already have several key players out with injuries, including captain Sergei Parshivlyuk, Brazil international midfielder Romulo and leading striker Welliton. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
LONDON, Feb 24 Uruguayan Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut in the English League Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday despite having not played a competitive game for 12 months, manager Claude Puel said on Friday.
Feb 24 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.