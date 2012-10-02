MOSCOW Oct 2 Giorgios Samaras headed the winner in the dying seconds as Celtic ended a miserable record on the road to beat 10-man Spartak Moscow 3-2 in their Champions League Group G match on Tuesday.

It was Celtic's first away win in Europe's elite competition since a European Cup win against Shamrock Rovers in 1986. In the Champions League era, 19 of their 20 away matches had ended in defeat, including their previous 11 in a row.

Gary Hooper put Celtic ahead after 12 minutes before Emmanuel Emenike pulled the Russians level after 41 minutes and the same player put them 2-1 up three minutes into the second half with a tap-in.

The game turned Celtic's way after Juan Insaurralde was sent off after 63 minutes for pulling Gary Hooper back.

A Dimitry Kombarov own goal put Celtic level after 71 minutes before Greece international Samaras headed the winner.

(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov)