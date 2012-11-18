MOSCOW Nov 18 Spartak Moscow have a goalkeeper dilemma ahead of the Champions League match at home to Group G leaders Barcelona on Tuesday with all their three keepers nursing injuries.

Spartak's third-choice Artem Rebrov has joined top two keepers Andriy Dykan and Sergei Pesyakov on the sidelines after injuring his shoulder in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Nizhny Novgorod.

"Rebrov sustained practically the same injury that Dykan had. Rebrov will miss at least the next few games," the Russian club said on their website (www.spartak.com) on Sunday.

First-choice Dykan has not played since injuring his shoulder in a league match on Sept. 29 while his deputy Pesyakov has been out for a month with a foot fracture.

Spartak, who are bottom of Group G with three points from four games and have only a slim chance of reaching the knockout round, have not said who will be in goal to face the Spaniards.

In addition, striker Artem Dzyuba will miss at least a week with a hamstring injury, Spartak said.

Unai Emery's team already have several key players out with injury, including leading striker Welliton, captain Sergei Parshivlyuk, Russia international Diniyar Bilyaletdinov, Brazil midfielder Romulo and Ireland winger Aiden McGeady. Argentine defender Nicolas Pareja is suspended for Tuesday's match.

Celtic and Benfica also make up Group G. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)