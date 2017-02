MOSCOW Oct 23 An own goal by Benfica defender Jardel earned Spartak Moscow their first points in this season's Champions League with a hard-fought 2-1 win in their Group G match on Tuesday.

The winner came just before the break when Benfica defender Jardel, under pressure from Spartak striker Ari, redirected the ball into his own net from a Yevgeny Makeyev cross.

Spartak, missing several injured players including regular goalkeepers Andriy Dykan and Sergei Pesyakov, had caught the visitors cold after two minutes when Rafael Carioca slotted the ball into the far corner following a quick counter-attack.

Lima equalised for the Portuguese after half an hour with a strong header at the near post past Spartak's third-choice keeper Artem Rebrov before Jardel's misfortune in the 43rd minute handed the Russians all three points on a chilly night. (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Ken Ferris)