MOSCOW Oct 2 Spartak Moscow 2 Celtic 3 - Champions League Group G result.
At the Luzhniki stadium
Scorers:
Spartak Moscow: Emmanuel Emenike 41, 48
Celtic: Gary Hooper 12, Dmitry Kombarov 71og, Giorgos Samaras 90
Red card: Juan Insaurralde (Spartak Moscow) 63
Halftime: 1-1
Teams:
Spartak Moscow: 30-Sergei Pesyakov; 34-Yevgeny Makeyev, 2-Juan Insaurralde, 5-Nicolas Pareja, 23-Dmitry Kombarov; 8-Aiden McGeady (10-Artem Dzyuba 76), 21-Kim Kallstrom, 6-Rafael Carioca, 20-Demy de Zeeuw (3-Sergei Bryzgalov 66); 9-Ari (22-Alexander Kozlov 87), 29-Emmanuel Emenike
Celtic: 1-Fraser Forster; 3-Emilio Izaguirre, 4-Efe Ambrose, 6-Kelvin Wilson, 21-Charlie Mulgrew (16-Joe Ledley 80), 23-Mikael Lustig; 8-Scott Brown, 15-Kris Commons, 67-Victor Wanyama (49-James Forrest 70); 9-Giorgos Samaras, 88-Gary Hooper
Referee: Tony Chapron (France) (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov)