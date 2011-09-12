LONDON, Sept 12 Facts and Figures relating to
Tuesday's matches in Groups E-H.
GROUP E
CHELSEA v BAYER LEVERKUSEN
Head-to-head record - no matches
* Chelsea have never lost at home to a German club and have
kept clean sheets in four of their five CL games at Stamford
Bridge against German opponents. The only German team to score
against them in London were Bayern Munich, who were beaten 4-2
in the quarter-finals seven seasons ago.
* Chelsea are unbeaten at home in their last 23 CL group
games since losing 2-0 to Besiktas almost eight years ago. They
have kept 16 clean sheets in those games.
* If Bayer lose, it would be their 50th defeat in their
150th European match.
* Bayer have won only two of 15 matches against English
teams and have lost nine. They have never won in England, losing
five and drawing two of their seven matches.
GENK v VALENCIA
Head-to-head record - no matches
* Genk failed to win a match in their only previous CL
appearance nine seasons ago and only scored one home goal - but
that was a creditable 1-1 draw against Valencia's fellow-Spanish
team Real Madrid.
* Genk have lost four of their last seven European home
games. They have played four games against Spanish clubs and
have yet to win.
* Valencia beat Anderlecht home and away seven seasons ago
in their only previous CL games against a Belgian team.
* Valencia have an admirable away record, losing just twice
in their last 16 matches outside Spain. However, they lost on
their last visit to Belgium, going down 1-0 to Club Bruges in
the 2009-10 Europa League and they lost their last game, 3-1 to
Schalke 04 in last season's CL knockout round.
- -
GROUP F
OLYMPIAKOS PIRAEUS v OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE
Head-to-head record
Played: 2
Wins: Marseille 2
Previous matches
UEFA: R1 13/09/94 Olympiakos 1 Marseille 2
27/09/94 Marseille 3 Olympiakos 0
* Olympiakos have won 11 of their last 13 European home
games and have kept clean sheets in 10 of their last 16.
* Olympiakos have lost all of their last six games against
French clubs and also lost both of their previous matches
against Marseille.
* Marseille, who have never lost to a Greek team, have not
played against a side from Greece since beating Olympiakos 17
years ago. They drew 1-1 with AEK Athens on their only previous
trip to Greece in the 1989-90 European Cup.
* Last season Marseille won their last four CL group games
without conceding a goal, scoring 12 times themselves.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND v ARSENAL
Head-to-head record
Played: 2
Wins: Arsenal 1, Borussia 1
Previous matches
CL: GP 17/09/02 Arsenal 2 Borussia Dortmund 0
20/10/02 Borussia Dortmund 2 Arsenal 1
* Borussia's winner in their 2-1 victory over Arsenal almost
nine years ago was scored from the penalty spot by Czech
midfielder Tomas Rosicky - now an Arsenal player.
* Borussia, who are making their first appearance in the CL
in nine years, have won only five of their last 11 home games in
the competition.
* Arsenal, who are playing their 130th match in the
Champions League, need two more goals to reach 200 in the
competition, a tally achieved by only four clubs, Barcelona,
Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Real Madrid.
* Arsenal have lost six of their last seven CL away matches
and have lost four of six CL games in Germany.
- -
GROUP G
PORTO v SHAKHTAR DONETSK
Head-to-head record
Played: 2
Wins: Porto 1, draws 1
Previous matches
CWC: QF 7/03/84 Porto 3 Shakhtar 2
21/03/84 Shakhtar 1 Porto 1
* Porto won the Europa League last season, scoring 18 goals
in their last five games, including five goals in an individual
game three times.
* Porto have won all three home games played against teams
from Ukraine and have lost only one of six overall.
* Shakhtar have won four of their last six CL away games,
scoring three goals on each occasion. But they lost the other
two, curiously both by a 5-1 margin to Barcelona and Arsenal.
* Shakhtar have a good record in Portugal where they have
won on three of five visits, including a 3-0 victory over Braga
in last season's CL.
APOEL NICOSIA v ZENIT ST PETERSBURG
Head-to-head record - no matches
* APOEL, making only their second appearance in the CL, are
unbeaten in their last seven European home games. Though they
failed to win any matches in their debut season in 2009-10, they
conceded a mere three goals at home in their group games,
drawing 1-1 with Atletico Madrid and losing 1-0 to both Chelsea
and Porto.
* APOEL have played 121 matches in Europe but have never met
a Russian team before.
* Zenit have played 83 matches in Europe but have never met
a Cypriot team before.
* Zenit, also playing in the competition for the second
time, have won three of their last five European away games.
- -
GROUP H
BARCELONA v AC MILAN
Head-to-head record
Played: 9
Wins: Barcelona 4, Milan 3, draws 2
Previous matches
EC: R2 4/11/59 AC Milan 0 Barcelona 2
25/11/59 Barcelona 5 AC Milan 1
CL: FL 18/05/94 AC Milan 4 Barcelona 0 (in
Athens)
CL: GP 26/09/00 Barcelona 0 AC Milan 2
18/10/00 AC Milan 3 Barcelona 3
CL: GP 20/10/04 AC Milan 1 Barcelona 0
2/11/04 Barcelona 2 AC Milan 1
CL: SF 18/04/06 AC Milan 0 Barcelona 1
26/04/06 Barcelona 0 AC Milan 0
* Reigning champions Barcelona have scored in each of their
last 21 CL games, a run in which they have lost only twice.
* Barcelona's Argentine wizard Lionel Messi has scored an
amazing 18 goals in his last 18 CL games.
* Milan, the only side to match Barcelona and Real Madrid
with three titles since the CL was inaugurated, have failed to
score in their last three CL matches.
* Milan have failed to score in four of their last six CL
games in Spain and have won only one of the last seven.
VIKTORIA PLZEN v BATE BORISOV
Head-to-head record - no matches
* CL debutants Viktoria had never won a match in Europe
until this season. The Czech champions won six out of six in the
three qualifying rounds they played to become only the third
Czech club to play in the competition.
* Viktoria have netted an impressive 18 goals in the six
qualifiers, Marek Bakos leading the way with six, making him the
top scorer of the qualifying competition.
* BATE, making their second appearance in the CL, also made
their way into the competition via three qualifying rounds. They
are unbeaten in eight European games.
* BATE failed to score in four of their six group games on
their CL debut three seasons ago and are still awaiting their
first win.
