LONDON, Sept 12 Facts and Figures relating to Tuesday's matches in Groups E-H.

GROUP E

CHELSEA v BAYER LEVERKUSEN

Head-to-head record - no matches

* Chelsea have never lost at home to a German club and have kept clean sheets in four of their five CL games at Stamford Bridge against German opponents. The only German team to score against them in London were Bayern Munich, who were beaten 4-2 in the quarter-finals seven seasons ago.

* Chelsea are unbeaten at home in their last 23 CL group games since losing 2-0 to Besiktas almost eight years ago. They have kept 16 clean sheets in those games.

* If Bayer lose, it would be their 50th defeat in their 150th European match.

* Bayer have won only two of 15 matches against English teams and have lost nine. They have never won in England, losing five and drawing two of their seven matches.

GENK v VALENCIA

Head-to-head record - no matches

* Genk failed to win a match in their only previous CL appearance nine seasons ago and only scored one home goal - but that was a creditable 1-1 draw against Valencia's fellow-Spanish team Real Madrid.

* Genk have lost four of their last seven European home games. They have played four games against Spanish clubs and have yet to win.

* Valencia beat Anderlecht home and away seven seasons ago in their only previous CL games against a Belgian team.

* Valencia have an admirable away record, losing just twice in their last 16 matches outside Spain. However, they lost on their last visit to Belgium, going down 1-0 to Club Bruges in the 2009-10 Europa League and they lost their last game, 3-1 to Schalke 04 in last season's CL knockout round.

- -

GROUP F

OLYMPIAKOS PIRAEUS v OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE

Head-to-head record

Played: 2

Wins: Marseille 2

Previous matches

UEFA: R1 13/09/94 Olympiakos 1 Marseille 2

27/09/94 Marseille 3 Olympiakos 0

* Olympiakos have won 11 of their last 13 European home games and have kept clean sheets in 10 of their last 16.

* Olympiakos have lost all of their last six games against French clubs and also lost both of their previous matches against Marseille.

* Marseille, who have never lost to a Greek team, have not played against a side from Greece since beating Olympiakos 17 years ago. They drew 1-1 with AEK Athens on their only previous trip to Greece in the 1989-90 European Cup.

* Last season Marseille won their last four CL group games without conceding a goal, scoring 12 times themselves.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND v ARSENAL

Head-to-head record

Played: 2

Wins: Arsenal 1, Borussia 1

Previous matches

CL: GP 17/09/02 Arsenal 2 Borussia Dortmund 0

20/10/02 Borussia Dortmund 2 Arsenal 1

* Borussia's winner in their 2-1 victory over Arsenal almost nine years ago was scored from the penalty spot by Czech midfielder Tomas Rosicky - now an Arsenal player.

* Borussia, who are making their first appearance in the CL in nine years, have won only five of their last 11 home games in the competition.

* Arsenal, who are playing their 130th match in the Champions League, need two more goals to reach 200 in the competition, a tally achieved by only four clubs, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

* Arsenal have lost six of their last seven CL away matches and have lost four of six CL games in Germany.

- -

GROUP G

PORTO v SHAKHTAR DONETSK

Head-to-head record

Played: 2

Wins: Porto 1, draws 1

Previous matches

CWC: QF 7/03/84 Porto 3 Shakhtar 2

21/03/84 Shakhtar 1 Porto 1

* Porto won the Europa League last season, scoring 18 goals in their last five games, including five goals in an individual game three times.

* Porto have won all three home games played against teams from Ukraine and have lost only one of six overall.

* Shakhtar have won four of their last six CL away games, scoring three goals on each occasion. But they lost the other two, curiously both by a 5-1 margin to Barcelona and Arsenal.

* Shakhtar have a good record in Portugal where they have won on three of five visits, including a 3-0 victory over Braga in last season's CL.

APOEL NICOSIA v ZENIT ST PETERSBURG

Head-to-head record - no matches

* APOEL, making only their second appearance in the CL, are unbeaten in their last seven European home games. Though they failed to win any matches in their debut season in 2009-10, they conceded a mere three goals at home in their group games, drawing 1-1 with Atletico Madrid and losing 1-0 to both Chelsea and Porto.

* APOEL have played 121 matches in Europe but have never met a Russian team before.

* Zenit have played 83 matches in Europe but have never met a Cypriot team before.

* Zenit, also playing in the competition for the second time, have won three of their last five European away games.

- -

GROUP H

BARCELONA v AC MILAN

Head-to-head record

Played: 9

Wins: Barcelona 4, Milan 3, draws 2

Previous matches

EC: R2 4/11/59 AC Milan 0 Barcelona 2

25/11/59 Barcelona 5 AC Milan 1

CL: FL 18/05/94 AC Milan 4 Barcelona 0 (in Athens)

CL: GP 26/09/00 Barcelona 0 AC Milan 2

18/10/00 AC Milan 3 Barcelona 3

CL: GP 20/10/04 AC Milan 1 Barcelona 0

2/11/04 Barcelona 2 AC Milan 1

CL: SF 18/04/06 AC Milan 0 Barcelona 1

26/04/06 Barcelona 0 AC Milan 0

* Reigning champions Barcelona have scored in each of their last 21 CL games, a run in which they have lost only twice.

* Barcelona's Argentine wizard Lionel Messi has scored an amazing 18 goals in his last 18 CL games.

* Milan, the only side to match Barcelona and Real Madrid with three titles since the CL was inaugurated, have failed to score in their last three CL matches.

* Milan have failed to score in four of their last six CL games in Spain and have won only one of the last seven.

VIKTORIA PLZEN v BATE BORISOV

Head-to-head record - no matches

* CL debutants Viktoria had never won a match in Europe until this season. The Czech champions won six out of six in the three qualifying rounds they played to become only the third Czech club to play in the competition.

* Viktoria have netted an impressive 18 goals in the six qualifiers, Marek Bakos leading the way with six, making him the top scorer of the qualifying competition.

* BATE, making their second appearance in the CL, also made their way into the competition via three qualifying rounds. They are unbeaten in eight European games.

* BATE failed to score in four of their six group games on their CL debut three seasons ago and are still awaiting their first win. (Compiled by Paul Radford; editing by Toby Davis)