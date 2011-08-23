Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Tuesday Tuesday, February 7 Chiapas 2 America 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 5 4 0 1 12 6 12 2 Toluca 5 3 1 1 7 3 10 3 UNAM 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 4 Santos Laguna 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 5 Veracruz 5 3 0 2 5 3 9 6 Chiapas 5 3 0 2 4 3 9 7 Pachuca 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 8 Guadalajara 5 2 2 1 6 5 8