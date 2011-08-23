Aug 23 Champions League playoffs second leg
summaries on Tuesday.
APOEL Nicosia 3 Sergei Pareiko 29og, Ailton 54,87
Wisla Krakow 1 Cezary Wilk 71
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Racing Genk 2 Jelle Vossen 35, Thomas Buffel 41
Maccabi Haifa 1 Eyal Golasa 37
Red card: Itzhak Cohen 109
Halftime: 2-1
- - -
Malmo 2 Wilton Figueiredo 69, Pontus Jansson 86
Dinamo Zagreb 0
Red card: Sime Vrsaljko 50
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Villarreal 3 Giuseppe Rossi 50,66, Carlos Marchena 82
Red card: Borja Valero 76
OB Odense 0
Red card: Bashkim Kadrii 70
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
FC Zurich 0
Bayern Munich 1 Mario Gomez 7
Halftime: 0-1
- - -
Playing on Wednesday (GMT)
Rubin Kazan (Russia) v Olympique Lyon (France) (1600)
Benfica (Portugal) v Twente Enschede (Netherlands)
(1845)
Udinese (Italy) v Arsenal (England) (1845)
Sturm Graz (Austria) v BATE Borisov (Belarus) (1845)
Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) v FC Copenhagen (Denmark) (1845)