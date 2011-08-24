Aug 24 Champions League playoffs, second leg
summaries on Wednesday
Viktoria Plzen 2 Marek Bakos 67, Michal Duris 90+3
FC Copenhagen 1 Cristian Bolanos 32
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 21,000
- - -
Sturm Graz 0
BATE Borisov 2 Aleksandr Volodko 36, Marko Simic 70
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Benfica 3 Axel Witsel 46,66, Luisao 59
Twente Enschede 1 Bryan Ruiz 85
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,000
- - -
Udinese 1 Antonio Di Natale 39
Missed penalty: Antonio Di Natale 59
Arsenal 2 Robin van Persie 55, Theo Walcott 69
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,000
- - -
Rubin Kazan 1 Bebras Natcho 77
Olympique Lyon 1 Bakary Kone 87
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,000
- - -
Played on Tuesday
APOEL Nicosia 3 Sergei Pareiko 29og, Ailton 54,87
Wisla Krakow 1 Cezary Wilk 71
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Racing Genk 2 Jelle Vossen 35, Thomas Buffel 41
Maccabi Haifa 1 Eyal Golasa 37
Red card: Itzhak Cohen 109
Halftime: 2-1
- - -
Malmo 2 Wilton Figueiredo 69, Pontus Jansson 86
Dinamo Zagreb 0
Red card: Sime Vrsaljko 50
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Villarreal 3 Giuseppe Rossi 50,66, Carlos Marchena 82
Red card: Borja Valero 76
OB Odense 0
Red card: Bashkim Kadrii 70
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
FC Zurich 0
Bayern Munich 1 Mario Gomez 7
Halftime: 0-1