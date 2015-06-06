* Juve defender only just returned from injury

* Comes in at centre back for injured Chiellini

* Juve facing prolific Messi, Neymar and Suarez (Adds details)

By Iain Rogers

BERLIN, June 6 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has taken a risk by deploying Andrea Barzagli in central defence in place of the injured Giorgio Chiellini for Saturday's Champions League final against Barcelona.

Barzagli, who will partner Leonardo Bonucci in the middle, has not played since suffering a thigh strain against Napoli two weeks ago and only returned to training on Wednesday.

Juve's defence face the formidable task of trying to thwart Barca's attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, who have rattled in 120 goals between them in all competitions this season.

Barca coach Luis Enrique sprung no surprises in his starting 11, with Andres Iniesta, Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets in a three-man midfield behind the prolific South American trio.

Patrice Evra, named in the Juve starting lineup, becomes only the second player after Clarence Seedorf to play for three different teams in the Champions League final following his previous appearances for AS Monaco and Manchester United.

Xavi, included in the Barca squad for the final time, is looking to win his fourth Champions League crown before moving to Al Sadd in Qatar, but starts on the bench.

As the teams were announced, just over an hour before kickoff, fans were already filling Berlin's magnificent 75,000-seater Olympic Stadium, built for the 1936 Summer Games and given a facelift for the 2006 World Cup.

Supporters had earlier mixed peacefully in the centre of the sun-drenched and breezy German capital, where temperatures reached around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

Having already secured their domestic league and Cup titles, Juve and Barca are both seeking to complete a rare treble.

Barca will aim to repeat the feat they managed for the first time in 2009 while Juve are chasing a maiden trio of trophies.

The other European teams to have managed it are Celtic (1967), Ajax Amsterdam (1972), PSV Eindhoven (1988), Manchester United (1999), Inter Milan (2010) and Bayern Munich (2013).

Juve and Barca have each appeared in seven European Cups, with the Catalans winning four and the Italians two.

Teams:

Juventus: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 26-Stephan Lichtsteiner, 19-Leonardo Bonucci, 15-Andrea Barzagli, 33-Patrice Evra; 8-Claudio Marchisio, 21-Andrea Pirlo, 6-Paul Pogba; 23-Arturo Vidal; 10-Carlos Tevez, 9-Alvaro Morata.

Substitutes: 30-Marco Storari, 5-Angelo Ogbonna, 20-Simone Padoin, 27-Stefano Sturaro, 37-Roberto Pereyra, 14-Fernando Llorente, 11-Kingsley Coman.

Barcelona: 1-Marc-Andre ter Stegen; 22-Dani Alves, 3-Gerard Pique, 14-Javier Mascherano, 18-Jordi Alba; 4-Ivan Rakitic, 5-Sergio Busquets, 8-Andres Iniesta; 10-Lionel Messi, 11-Neymar, 9-Luis Suarez.

Substitutes: 13-Claudio Bravo 15-Marc Bartra, 21-Adriano 24-Jeremy Mathieu, 6-Xavi Hernandez, 12-Rafinha, 7-Pedro Rodriguez.

Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey) (Additional reporting by Karolos Grohmann and Mike Collett, editing by Ken Ferris)