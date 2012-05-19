MUNICH May 19 Ryan Bertrand, a 22-year-old left-back who has only played seven Premier League matches, was the shock inclusion in Chelsea's team for the Champions League final against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

The England Under-21 international will play in an unaccustomed left-sided midfield role for Florent Malouda, who injured a hamstring in the final Premier League game of the season, but was named on the bench.

Chelsea's other injuries concerns - Gary Cahill and David Luiz - were named in central defence in place of suspended John Terry and Branislav Ivanovic.

As expected, coach Roberto Di Matteo preferred Didier Drogba in attack to Fernando Torres who was named as a substitute.

There were no surprises in Bayern's starting lineup named by coach Jupp Heynckes with Diego Contento replacing suspended David Alaba as left back and Anatoliy Tymoshchuk slipping in for suspended central defender Holger Badstuber.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)