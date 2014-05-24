LISBON May 24 Atletico Madrid top scorer Diego Costa and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema have won their fitness battles and will start in Saturday's Champions League final at the Stadium of Light.

Costa limped out of last weekend's La Liga title decider at Barcelona with a hamstring injury and Frenchman Benzema strained an adductor muscle in Real's match against Espanyol.

Benzema will partner Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale up front, while Sami Khedira, who has only recently returned after knee surgery, comes into central midfield for Real in place of the suspended Xabi Alonso.

Atletico playmaker Arda Turan, who picked up a hip injury in the Barca game, did not make the squad, with Real coach Carlo Ancelotti's counterpart Diego Simeone deploying Raul Garcia behind attacking pair Costa and David Villa.

Real defender Pepe has not recovered sufficiently from a calf strain and is on the bench so Raphael Varane will partner Sergio Ramos at centre back. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)