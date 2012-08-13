BERNE Aug 13 Chelsea captain John Terry will be
free to play in their opening Champions League match this season
after his three-match European ban was modified on appeal by
UEFA on Monday.
"Chelsea FC's John Terry has had his three-match suspension
reduced on appeal," UEFA said in a statement on their website
(www.uefa.com).
"Although the central defender is still suspended for three
UEFA club competition matches, the third game of the ban has now
been deferred for a probationary period of three years."
UEFA said the final match of the ban would only take effect
if he re-offended.
Terry served the first match in last season's Champions
League final in May against Bayern Munich which his team won on
penalties and will also sit out the Super Cup match against
Europa League winners Atletico Madrid on Aug. 31.
He will therefore be free for the Champions League group
stage first round in September which will be drawn on Aug. 30.
Terry was suspended after he was sent off away to Barcelona
for kneeing Alexis Sanchez in an off-the-ball incident during
the first half of the semi-final second leg.
