BERNE Aug 13 Chelsea captain John Terry will be free to play in their opening Champions League match this season after his three-match European ban was modified on appeal by UEFA on Monday.

"Chelsea FC's John Terry has had his three-match suspension reduced on appeal," UEFA said in a statement on their website (www.uefa.com).

"Although the central defender is still suspended for three UEFA club competition matches, the third game of the ban has now been deferred for a probationary period of three years."

UEFA said the final match of the ban would only take effect if he re-offended.

Terry served the first match in last season's Champions League final in May against Bayern Munich which his team won on penalties and will also sit out the Super Cup match against Europa League winners Atletico Madrid on Aug. 31.

He will therefore be free for the Champions League group stage first round in September which will be drawn on Aug. 30.

Terry was suspended after he was sent off away to Barcelona for kneeing Alexis Sanchez in an off-the-ball incident during the first half of the semi-final second leg. (Reporting by Brian Homewood in Berne and Mark Pangallo in London; Editing by Tom Pilcher; brian.homewood@thomsonreuters.com; +41 79 917 1402. Reuters Messaging: brian.homewood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)