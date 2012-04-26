Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
LONDON, April 26 Chelsea captain John Terry will be allowed to lift the Champions League trophy if the London club beat Bayern Munich even though he will miss the game through suspension, UEFA said on Thursday.
Terry was shown a straight red card for kneeing Alexis Sanchez in the back during Chelsea's 2-2 draw at Barcelona in the semi-final second leg which sent them through to the final in Munich on May 19.
"If Chelsea win the 2012 UEFA Champions League Final, John Terry will be allowed to lift the trophy and collect the medal," UEFA said in a statement.
(Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.