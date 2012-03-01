Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
March 1 After much criticism of ticket prices for last year's Champions League soccer final, UEFA has slashed the cost of some seats for this season's May 19 showpiece in Munich.
Neutral fans will be able to purchase tickets for 70 euros compared to the 150 pounds for the cheapest general-public tickets at last year's Wembley showdown between Manchester United and Barcelona.
The most expensive tickets for neutrals this year will cost 370 euros.
Last year's ticket prices were widely condemned as being too expensive after nearly doubling since 2009.
"There has been an overall decrease in ticket prices and administration fees for this season's UEFA Champions League final, compared to last year," UEFA said in a statement on Thursday as international ticket sales got underway.
Fewer tickets will be available this year with the stadium holding 62,500 fans compared to Wembley's 86,000.
The two clubs contesting the final will get 17,500 tickets each, with 7,000 available for the general public. Last season the clubs received 25,000 each with 11,000 on general sale.
The remaining tickets go to the local organisers, the 53 national football associations and commercial partners. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54 2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43 3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34 4 Midtjylland 22 9 6 7 39 25 33 5 Randers 22 9 5 8 25 26 32 6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 5 9 23 31 29 8 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27 9 Horsens 22 7 6 9
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50 2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39 3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30 4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30 5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28 6 Western Sydney Wanderers F