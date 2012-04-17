By Mark Elkington
| MADRID, April 17
MADRID, April 17 Fernando Torres had a knack of
scoring against Barcelona when with Atletico Madrid and will be
hoping to have an opportunity to haunt them again in their
Champions League semi-final starting on Wednesday.
The Spain striker was dubbed Barca's "Bestia Negra" (black
beast) in his five top-flight seasons with Atletico before
leaving to sign for Liverpool in 2007.
He made his La Liga debut at the Nou Camp aged 18 in
September 2002 and his pace helped him to knock seven goals past
the Catalans, including six in Barcelona's title winning years
of 2005 and 2006.
"The Nou Camp is a place that has a special significance for
me because I made my La Liga debut there and their fans have
always been very good to me," Torres told Spanish radio back in
2006.
"Last year, they applauded me after I scored the two goals
there."
It was also Barcelona who helped make up his mind that he
should move on from Atletico, he has said, to try his luck
elsewhere at the end of the 2006-2007 campaign.
Fan-favourite Torres was Atletico captain when they suffered
their biggest ever home defeat, as Barca romped to a 6-0 victory
at the Calderon, four games from the end of that season.
Torres's ability to score against Barca had always
contrasted with his ineffectiveness against bitter city rivals
Real Madrid, though he finally managed to break his duck in a
1-1 draw against them in 2007.
CHELSEA TORMENT
The 28-year-old's analysis of why he seemed to do better
against Barca, provides an insight into his tormented time at
Chelsea since his British transfer record 50 million pound move
from Liverpool in January 2011.
"You always go knowing that you are expected to lose
(against Barcelona) but that just means that you play a little
freer without the same amount of pressure," Torres said.
It is perhaps that expectation which has dogged him at
Chelsea where he has only managed to score eight times in all
competitions, though he has shown recent signs of improvement
under new coach Roberto Di Matteo.
Although unlikely to start against Barca, their high
defensive line manned by familiar faces such as Gerard Pique and
Carles Puyol could be ideal for the confidence-starved striker.
If any further incentive were needed, it could be a last
chance to impress Spain coach Vicente del Bosque, as he makes
his final preparations before naming their squad for Euro 2012
next month.
Torres, scorer of the goal that won them the Euro 2008
final, was dropped for the recent friendly against Venezuela
when the player brought in his place, Roberto Soldado of
Valencia, scored a hat-trick.
