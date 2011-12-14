Soccer-Chelsea crush Arsenal, Liverpool lose in Premier League
Feb 4 Chelsea moved closer towards regaining the Premier League title after their 3-1 drubbing of Arsenal in the table-topping London derby at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Feb 14 Tottenham Hotspur players' individual factfiles:
Tottenham Hotspur (England)
Champions League appearances: 1
CL record: 1 knockout round (2011)
CL match record: P6 W3 D2 L1 F18 A11
European titles: Cup Winners Cup 1 (1963), UEFA Cup 2 (1972, 1984)
Overall match record: P135 W79 D28 L28 F292 A132
Coach: Harry Redknapp (England)
CL Record: P6 W3 D2 L1
Squad
(A/G=CL Appearances/goals, 1=current season, 2=with current club, 3=total career)
Goalkeepers A/G1 A/G2 A/G3 Other clubs Heurelho Gomes (Brazil) 4/0 4/0 38/0 PSV Eindhoven Carlo Cudicini (Italy) 3/0 3/0 22/0 AC Milan/Chelsea Stipe Pletikosa (Croatia) 0/0 0/0 1/0 Shakhtar
Defenders Benoit Assou-Ekotto (Cameroon) 6/0 6/0 6/0 William Gallas (France) 4/0 4/0 67/3 OM/Chelsea/Arsenal Alan Hutton (Scotland) 4/0 4/0 13/0 Rangers Sebastien Bassong (Cameroon) 3/0 3/0 3/0 Younes Kaboul (France) 3/0 3/0 3/0 Vedran Corluka (Croatia) 2/0 2/0 2/0 Ledley King (England) 2/0 2/0 2/0 Jonathan Woodgate (England) 0/0 0/0 7/1 Leeds/Real Madrid Michael Dawson (England) 0/0 0/0 0/0
Midfielders Jermaine Jenas (England) 6/0 6/0 13/0 Newcastle Gareth Bale (Wales) 6/4 6/4 6/4 Aaron Lennon (England) 6/0 6/0 6/0 Wilson Palacios (Honduras) 5/0 5/0 5/0 Tom Huddlestone (England) 4/0 4/0 4/0 Luka Modric (Croatia) 4/0 4/0 4/0 Rafael Van der Vaart (Netherlands) 3/2 3/2 33/9 Ajax/Real M/Hamburg Niko Kranjcar (Croatia) 2/0 2/0 2/0 Steven Pienaar (South Africa) 0/0 0/0 25/2 Ajax Sandro (Brazil) 0/0 0/0 0/0 Nathan Byrne (England) 0/0 0/0 0/0 Jake Livermore (England) 0/0 0/0 0/0
Strikers Peter Crouch (England) 6/3 6/3 30/12 Liverpool Roman Pavlyuchenko (Russia) 4/3 4/3 10/5 Spartak Moscow Jermain Defoe (England) 2/2 2/2 2/2
Also played Robbie Keane (Ireland) 4/0 4/0 9/3 Liverpool (now with West Ham United)
LONDON, Feb 4 Newcastle United returned to the top of the Championship table with Matt Ritchie's solitary goal sealing a tense 1-0 victory against playoff hopefuls Derby County on Saturday.
LONDON, Feb 4 A moment of brilliance from Eden Hazard sent his manager Antonio Conte into paroxysms of delight during the 3-1 over Arsenal on Saturday when the Italian flung himself into the crowd to celebrate the Belgian's goal.