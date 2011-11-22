TRABZON, Turkey Nov 22 Inter Milan,
already through to the Champions League last 16, topped Group B
thanks to a 1-1 draw at Trabzonspor on Tuesday despite a flurry
of chances for the Turkish side right from the off.
The early pressure came from the home side with four shots
at goal in the first 10 minutes but it was the Italian team who
converted the first chance with a goal in the 18th from Ricardo
Alvarez.
The Argentinian midfielder surged into the penalty area,
playing a wonderful one-two with fellow countryman Diego Milito
before coolly slotting the ball home from 10 metres out.
However, five minutes later Trabzonspor scored a
well-deserved equaliser when Argentine attacking midfielder
Gustavo Colman slid a short pass to Halil Altintop who thundered
in a shot off the underside of the bar with the help of a slight
deflection.
Inter had already qualified for the next stage thanks to
Lille's 2-0 win at CSKA Moscow earlier. Trabzonspor have six
points with the other two on five heading into the final round
of matches.
