TRABZON, Turkey Nov 22 Inter Milan, already through to the Champions League last 16, topped Group B thanks to a 1-1 draw at Trabzonspor on Tuesday despite a flurry of chances for the Turkish side right from the off.

The early pressure came from the home side with four shots at goal in the first 10 minutes but it was the Italian team who converted the first chance with a goal in the 18th from Ricardo Alvarez.

The Argentinian midfielder surged into the penalty area, playing a wonderful one-two with fellow countryman Diego Milito before coolly slotting the ball home from 10 metres out.

However, five minutes later Trabzonspor scored a well-deserved equaliser when Argentine attacking midfielder Gustavo Colman slid a short pass to Halil Altintop who thundered in a shot off the underside of the bar with the help of a slight deflection.

Inter had already qualified for the next stage thanks to Lille's 2-0 win at CSKA Moscow earlier. Trabzonspor have six points with the other two on five heading into the final round of matches.

