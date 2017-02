TRABZON, Turkey, Sept 27 Surprise package Trabzonspor secured a 1-1 draw against Lille thanks to a late Gustavo Colman penalty as they retained top spot in Champions League Group B on Tuesday.

Colman converted his spot kick in the 75th minute to level the scores after Lille's Mathieu Debuchy handled Paulo Henrique's cross inside the area.

The visitors had taken the lead on the half-hour mark when Moussa Sow slotted the ball past goalkeeper Tolga Zengin from an acute angle after a fine through ball from Eden Hazard.

Trabzonspor, who only made the group stage after Turkish champions Fenerbahce were barred in connection with a match-fixing investigation, are in first place with four points ahead of Inter Milan on three while Lille are third with two points. (Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Ken Ferris)