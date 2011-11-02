ISTANBUL Nov 2 Trabzonspor were held to a 0-0 draw by CSKA Moscow in their Champions League Group B fixture on Wednesday, failing to capitalise on Seydou Doumbia's sending off and leaving both sides with work to do to advance in the competition.

Doumbia, who scored twice in the match between the two sides in Moscow, again left his mark on the match. Having created two chances at either end of the first half, he was sent off for a second yellow card in the 74th minute.

Trabzonspor's Burak Yilmaz was the greatest threat for the home side but was repeatedly caught offside. A late flurry created hope for the home fans but the visitors hung on for a point.

The result left both clubs on five points, with second-placed CSKA Moscow ahead on head-to-head and Inter Milan top with two games to go after their win over bottom side Lille.