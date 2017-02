BERNE Aug 24 Trabzonspor will replace fellow Turkish club Fenerbahce in this season's Champions League, UEFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Fenerbahce were barred earlier earlier in the day by the Turkish federation in connection with a match-fixing investigation which has shaken Turkish football. Trabzonspor were runners-up to Fenerbahce in the Turkish league last season. (Editing by John Mehaffey)