SHOWCASE-Soccer-Bournemouth v Man City - the fans' view
Feb 9 Manchester City, third in the Premier League and on a run of three successive wins in all competitions, face a wounded Bournemouth side thumped 6-3 by Everton last weekend.
(Adds teams)
Nov 2 Trabzonspor 0 CSKA Moscow 0 - Champions League Group B result:
At the Huseyin Avni Aker stadium, Trabzon
Red card: Seydou Doumbia (CSKA Moscow) 74
Teams:
Trabzonspor: 29-Tolga Zengin; 28-Ondrej Celustka, 23-Giray Kacar, 6-Arkadiusz Glowacki, 5-Marek Cech; 30-Serkan Balci (25-Alanzinho 60); 15-Didier Zokora, 20-Gustavo Colman, 9-Halil Altintop (12-Paulo Henrique 60); 10-Adrian Mierzejewski (24-Aykut Akgun 81), 17-Burak Yilmaz
CSKA Moscow: 30-Vladimir Gabulov; 42-Georgi Schennikov (14-Kirill Nababkin 46), 24-Vasily Berezutsky, 4-Sergei Ignashevich, 6-Alexei Berezutsky; 10-Alan Dzagoyev, 17-Pavel Mamayev (2-Deividas Semberas 79), 22-Yevgeny Aldonin, 21-Zoran Tosic (19-Aleksandrs Cauna 70); 8-Seydou Doumbia, 9-Vagner Love.
Referee: Alberto Undiano (Spain) (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 9 Manchester City, third in the Premier League and on a run of three successive wins in all competitions, face a wounded Bournemouth side thumped 6-3 by Everton last weekend.
Feb 9 Italy made four changes to their team for the Six Nations match against Ireland in Rome on Saturday, with lock Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro, who were left out of the opener against Wales, set to return to the starting lineup.
Feb 9 Hull City manager Marco Silva wants his players to stay grounded ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to fourth-placed Arsenal, warning them they are not out of danger despite picking up points against Manchester United and Liverpool.