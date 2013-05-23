LONDON May 23 Saturday's final will be the 58th since the competition began in the 1955-56 season, with Real Madrid winning the first five finals.

- Bayern Munich are third in the all-time list of finalists having appeared in nine previous finals, winning four times, in 1974, 1975, 1976 and 2001, and losing five times, in 1982, 1987, 1999, 2010 and last season, when they lost to Chelsea on penalties in Munich.

- Real Madrid have appeared in a record 12 finals since 1956, followed by AC Milan on 11. Saturday will be Munich's fifth in the Champions League era, only one behind Milan, whose six appearances were between 1993 and 2007.

- Borussia Dortmund are appearing in their second Champions League final after winning on their only other appearance in 1997, when they defeated Juventus 3-1 in Munich.

- Ottmar Hitzfeld is one of only three men to win the European Cup with two different clubs - leading Borussia Dortmund to their 1997 success and winning it with Bayern Munich in 2001.

- The only others to win it with two clubs are Ernst Happel, with Feyenoord in 1970 and SV Hamburg in 1983, and Jose Mourinho with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010.

- Franz Beckenbauer became the first player to captain three successive European Cup-winning teams, with Bayern in 1974, 1975 and 1976. Although Real won five successive cups between 1956 and 1960, they had three different captains.

- Since the Champions League format was introduced in 1992-93, no side has won a greater percentage of their games to lift the trophy than Borussia Dortmund in 1997.

- They won nine of the 11 matches they played - 81.8 per cent. In contrast, when Manchester United won the competition in 1999 their winning percentage was a record low, 45.5 per cent.

- The following season, as defending champions, Borussia beat Bayern 1-0 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

- The lowest attendance for any finals match was for the replayed final in 1974, when Bayern beat Atletico Madrid 4-0 at the Heysel Stadium in Brussels on Friday, May 17. Only 23,325 watched the match. A crowd of 48,772 watched the original 1-1 draw two days previously.

- Georg Schwarzenbeck scored Bayern's equaliser in the last minute of extra time to force that 1-1 draw, but Bayern experienced heartbreak in the last seconds of time added on for injury in the 1999 final, when Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored to give Manchester United a 2-1 victory in Barcelona - the most dramatic end to any European final.

- This will be the fourth time two clubs from the same country have played each other in the final following Real Madrid v Valenica in 2000, AC Milan v Juventus in 2003 and Manchester United v Chelsea in 2008. Those matches ended in victories for Real, Milan and United, with Milan and United winning on penalties.

- Bayern would become the first club to lift the European Cup twice on penalties if they were to succeed in a shootout. They beat Valencia 5-4 on penalties in 2001 after a 1-1 draw. They would also become the first club to feature in three shootouts in the final if the match ends in a draw, following last season's loss.

- Paulo Sousa became one of only two players to win the European Cup with two different clubs in successive seasons when Borussia Dortmund lifted the trophy in 1997. The previous season he was in the winning Juventus team. Marcel Desailly (Olympique Marseille 1993, AC Milan 1994) is the only other player to achieve the feat.

- Since Bayern won promotion to the Bundesliga in 1965, the two clubs have met 95 times in all senior comptitions, with Bayern winning 41 times, Borussia 25 with 29 matches drawn.

- The record score between the sides was Bayern's 11-1 win over Borussia in the Bundesliga in November 1971, their record victory in the Bundesliga.

- They have met four times this season, with Bayern beating Borussia 2-1 in the season-opening German Super Cup in August and also gaining revenge for their 5-2 defeat in last season's German Cup final with a 1-0 win in the German Cup in February. Their two league matches finished 1-1.

- Bayern's stunning 7-0 aggregate victory over Barcelona was a record winning margin in the semi-finals in the competition since it began in 1955-56. They also hold the record aggregate victory in the knockout rounds in the Champions League era, beating Sporting Lisbon 12-1 on aggregate in a first knockout round match in 2008-09.

