April 2 Facts and figures ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final, second leg fixtures:

BAYERN MUNICH v OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE Head-to-head record Played: 1 Wins: Bayern 1 Goals: Bayern 2, Marseille 0 CL: QF 28/03/12 Olympique Marseille 0 Bayern Munich 2 Record this season, including qualifying rounds: Bayern Munich P11 W8 D1 L2 F23 A7 Olympique Marseille P9 W4 D1 L4 F9 A8 Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Mario Gomez (Bayern) 11 Andre Ayew (Marseille) 4

* Bayern have won 11 of their last 12 CL home games and have scored 15 goals and conceded just three in their four Munich matches this season, including a record 7-0 win over Basel in their last game.

* Bayern have won their last three games against French clubs without conceding a goal but had struggled before that against teams from France, winning only one of the previous eight in the CL.

* If Bayern advance, they will have reached the CL semi-finals for the sixth time and would be in the last four of a European competition for the 22nd time.

* Bayern's German striker Mario Gomez is closing in on rival Lionel Messi for a CL goal-scoring record. He has 11 this season, one less than the record held by Ruud Van Nistelrooy when he was with Manchester United and Messi, who scored 12 both last season and again in this campaign.

* Marseille have won four and lost only two of their last seven CL away games.

* Marseille beat current German league leaders Borussia Dortmund on their last visit to Germany in this season's group stage and have not lost on German soil since going down 3-0 to Carl Zeiss Jena of East Germany in the 1975-76 UEFA Cup.

* Marseille have never reached a CL semi-final. Though they won the inaugural competition in 1993, they progressed directly to the final from the group stage in the absence of any knockout rounds.

* Marseille coach Didier Deschamps has won 20 of 44 CL matches while in charge at Monaco and Marseille, more than any other French manager apart from Arsene Wenger who has won a remarkable 64 with Monaco and Arsenal.

BARCELONA v AC MILAN Head-to-head record Played: 12 Wins: Barcelona 5, Milan 3, draws 4 Goals: Barcelona 18, Milan 16 Previous meetings EC: R2 4/11/59 AC Milan 0 Barcelona 2

25/11/59 Barcelona 5 AC Milan 1 CL: FL 18/05/94 AC Milan 4 Barcelona 0 (in Athens) CL: GP 26/09/00 Barcelona 0 AC Milan 2

18/10/00 AC Milan 3 Barcelona 3 CL: GP 20/10/04 AC Milan 1 Barcelona 0

2/11/04 Barcelona 2 AC Milan 1 CL: SF 18/04/06 AC Milan 0 Barcelona 1

26/04/06 Barcelona 0 AC Milan 0 CL: GP 13/09/11 Barcelona 2 AC Milan 2

23/11/11 AC Milan 2 Barcelona 3 CL: QF 39/03/12 AC Milan 0 Barcelona 0 Record this season: Barcelona P9 W7 D2 L0 F30 A6 AC Milan P9 W3 D4 L2 F15 A11 Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) 5

* Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 15 CL games, a club record, of which they have won 12. They have not lost a CL game since Arsenal beat them 2-1 in London in last season's knockout round and have been defeated a mere three times in the last 41 CL matches

* Barcelona are unbeaten in their last six games against AC Milan, though they did draw 2-2 with them at the Nou Camp in this season's group stage. They have lost only one of their last 12 CL games against Italian opposition.

* If Barcelona go though, they will have reached the semi-finals for a record fifth successive season.

* Barcelona's Lionel Messi's next goal will be his 50th in the CL, a tally only reached before by Raul of Spain, Dutchman Ruud Van Nistelrooy and France's Thierry Henry. It would also give him 13 in a season, a CL record.

* Milan have a creditable CL record in Spain, winning four and losing four of 11 away games there.

* Milan have won only one of their last 10 CL away games but have drawn on each of their last two visits to Barcelona.

* Milan reached the semi-finals of the Champions League four times in five seasons between 2003 and 2007 but have not done so since.

* Milan's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored in five of the seven CL matches he has played this season, including one against Barcelona, his former club.

(Compiled by Paul Radford)