LONDON Nov 1 Barcelona, AC Milan and Arsenal
can all book places in the knockout stages of the Champions
League with wins on Tuesday.
Holders Barcelona travel to Prague to play Viktoria Plzen
and Serie A champions Milan visit Belarussian side BATE Borisov
in Group H while Arsenal host Olympique Marseille in Group F.
The Premier League club go into the game on the back of
Saturday's morale-boosting domestic win over Chelsea, who can
virtually ensure their presence in the last 16 with victory over
Racing Genk in Group E.
Chelsea, who can also go through if Valencia fail to beat
Bayer Leverkusen at home, will hope for a repeat of their result
two weeks ago when they beat the Belgian club 5-0 at Stamford
Bridge.
Surprise package APOEL Nicosia can strengthen their position
at the top of Group G with victory over Europa League champions
Porto, who have had only one win in their opening three
encounters.
