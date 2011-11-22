LONDON Nov 22 Former European champions Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Inter Milan bid to book their places in the Champions League knockout stages in the fifth round of group matches on Tuesday.

Bayern need a draw against Villarreal, who have lost all four games in Group A, to reach the last 16 while United must beat Benfica in a repeat of the 1968 European Cup final to guarantee their progress.

Premier League leaders Manchester City face a tricky match at Napoli but they would also advance to the next stage with victory in southern Italy.

Inter need a draw at Turkey's Trabzonspor, who upset them 1-0 in their first meeting in Italy, to be sure of joining their neighbours AC Milan in the knockout stages.

Nine-times European champions Real Madrid would ensure they finished top of Group D with a win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Spanish capital and Ajax Amsterdam would also advance with victory or a scoring draw at Olympique Lyon.

CSKA Moscow host Lille and Romania's Otelul Galati entertain Swiss side Basel in Tuesday's other matches. (Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)