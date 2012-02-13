Feb 13 Facts and figures ahead of Tuesday's Champions League round of 16, first leg fixtures:

OLYMPIQUE LYON v APOEL NICOSIA Head-to-head record - no matches Record this season, including qualifying rounds: Olympique Lyon P8 W3 D3 L2 F13 A9 APOEL Nicosia P12 W6 D4 L2 F15 A8 Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Bafetimbi Gomis (Lyon) 5 Ailton (APOEL) 3

* Lyon, appearing in their 12th consecutive CL competition, are into the knockout stage for the ninth successive season. They have made an exit at the last 16 in four of the last five seasons.

* Lyon have never played a team from Cyprus before. French teams have never lost to Cypriot opposition though only four games have been played, three of them ending in French victories.

* Lyon, seeking their 50th CL win in their 105th game, failed to score in four of their six CL group games but ended in a flourish with a 7-1 away win over Dinamo Zagreb in which striker Bafetimbi Gomis scored four times.

* APOEL, surprise winners of Group G, are the first Cypriot team to reach the knockout stage of the CL. If they were to advance in this round they would become the first club from Cyprus to play in any European competition quarter-final.

* APOEL rely heavily on their formidable defence which has conceded only 12 goals in their last 18 European matches.

* APOEL's Brazilian striker Ailton has scored seven goals, including four in the qualifying rounds, in this season's competition, a tally only bettered by Marek Bakos of Viktoria Plzen with eight.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN v BARCELONA Head-to-head record Played: 6 Wins: Barcelona 3, Leverkusen 2, draws 1 Goals: Barcelona 7, Leverkusen 5 Previous meetings UF: QF 2.03.88 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Barcelona 0

16.03.88 Barcelona 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1 CL: GP 25.09.01 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Barcelona 1

17.10.01 Barcelona 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1 CL: GP2 27.11.02 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Barcelona 2

11.03.02 Barcelona 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Record this season: Bayer Leverkusen P6 W3 D1 L2 F8 A8 Barcelona P6 W5 D1 L0 F20 A4 Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 6 Eren Derdiyok (Leverkusen) 2

* Leverkusen, losing finalists in 2002, are in their first knockout stage since 2005 when they lost 3-1 both home and away to Liverpool.

* Leverkusen have won only two of their last 13 matches against teams from Spain and have lost their last three against Barcelona.

* Leverkusen won all three home games in the group stage and have emerged victorious from six of their last seven CL games in Germany.

* Barcelona, unbeaten in their last 12 CL games, have scored in each of their last 27 matches in the competition since a goalless draw away to Rubin Kazan more than two years ago.

* Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 15 CL matches against German clubs, winning 12. The last German team to beat them was Leverkusen, more than 10 years ago.

* Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has scored an astonishing 24 goals in his last 23 CL matches.- - - -

(Compiled by Paul Radford; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for soccer stories