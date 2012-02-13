Feb 13 Facts and figures ahead of
Tuesday's Champions League round of 16, first leg fixtures:
OLYMPIQUE LYON v APOEL NICOSIA
Head-to-head record - no matches
Record this season, including qualifying rounds:
Olympique Lyon P8 W3 D3 L2 F13 A9
APOEL Nicosia P12 W6 D4 L2 F15 A8
Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Bafetimbi Gomis (Lyon) 5 Ailton
(APOEL) 3
* Lyon, appearing in their 12th consecutive CL competition,
are into the knockout stage for the ninth successive season.
They have made an exit at the last 16 in four of the last five
seasons.
* Lyon have never played a team from Cyprus before. French
teams have never lost to Cypriot opposition though only four
games have been played, three of them ending in French
victories.
* Lyon, seeking their 50th CL win in their 105th game,
failed to score in four of their six CL group games but ended in
a flourish with a 7-1 away win over Dinamo Zagreb in which
striker Bafetimbi Gomis scored four times.
* APOEL, surprise winners of Group G, are the first Cypriot
team to reach the knockout stage of the CL. If they were to
advance in this round they would become the first club from
Cyprus to play in any European competition quarter-final.
* APOEL rely heavily on their formidable defence which has
conceded only 12 goals in their last 18 European matches.
* APOEL's Brazilian striker Ailton has scored seven goals,
including four in the qualifying rounds, in this season's
competition, a tally only bettered by Marek Bakos of Viktoria
Plzen with eight.
BAYER LEVERKUSEN v BARCELONA
Head-to-head record
Played: 6
Wins: Barcelona 3, Leverkusen 2, draws 1
Goals: Barcelona 7, Leverkusen 5
Previous meetings
UF: QF 2.03.88 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Barcelona 0
16.03.88 Barcelona 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1
CL: GP 25.09.01 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Barcelona 1
17.10.01 Barcelona 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1
CL: GP2 27.11.02 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Barcelona 2
11.03.02 Barcelona 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0
Record this season:
Bayer Leverkusen P6 W3 D1 L2 F8 A8
Barcelona P6 W5 D1 L0 F20 A4
Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 6 Eren
Derdiyok (Leverkusen) 2
* Leverkusen, losing finalists in 2002, are in their first
knockout stage since 2005 when they lost 3-1 both home and away
to Liverpool.
* Leverkusen have won only two of their last 13 matches
against teams from Spain and have lost their last three against
Barcelona.
* Leverkusen won all three home games in the group stage and
have emerged victorious from six of their last seven CL games in
Germany.
* Barcelona, unbeaten in their last 12 CL games, have scored
in each of their last 27 matches in the competition since a
goalless draw away to Rubin Kazan more than two years ago.
* Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 15 CL matches against
German clubs, winning 12. The last German team to beat them was
Leverkusen, more than 10 years ago.
* Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has scored an astonishing
24 goals in his last 23 CL matches.- - - -
