Feb 20 Facts and figures ahead of
Tuesday's Champions League round of 16, first leg fixtures:
CSKA MOSCOW v REAL MADRID
Head-to-head record - no matches
Record this season:
CSKA Moscow P6 W2 D2 L2 F9 A8
Real Madrid P6 W6 D0 L0 F19 A2
Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Seydou Doumbia (CSKA) 5 Karim
Benzema/Jose Callejon (Real) 4
* CSKA have never lost against Spanish opposition, winning
three and drawing the other two of five games played. They drew
1-1 with Sevilla in their only previous CL home game with a club
from Spain two seasons ago.
* CSKA have lost two of their three CL home games this
season and have been defeated in four of their last seven in
Moscow.
* CSKA's Ivory Coast forward Seydou Doumbia has scored five
goals in five CL games this season and 12 goals in 12 European
matches in the last two years. He has scored two goals in a
match no less than five times but has not gone on to collect a
hat-trick.
* Real became only the fifth team to win six CL group games
out of six this season. They kept clean sheets in five of those
games and have prevented the opposition from scoring in 13 of
their last 18 CL matches
* Real have won their last three games against Russian teams
but have won only once in eight visits to Moscow.
* Real forward Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 16 goals in his
22 CL games for his club. That is already more than the 15
scored in 52 CL matches for his previous club Manchester United.
- - - -
NAPOLI v CHELSEA
Head-to-head record - no matches
Record this season:
Napoli P6 W3 D2 L1 F10 A6
Chelsea P6 W3 D2 L1 F13 A4
Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Edinson Cavani (Napoli) 4
Didier Drogba (Chelsea) 3
* Napoli have not lost at home in four previous games
against teams from England and have conceded just one goal,
Mario Balotelli's strike for Manchester City in the 2-1 win by
Napoli in this season's group stage.
* Napoli are unbeaten in their last 10 European home games
and have conceded just two goals in their last eight.
* Napoli's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has scored eight
goals in his last 10 European games for Napoli.
* Chelsea have won only once in 10 away games in Italy, a
4-0 CL win over Lazio eight seasons ago.
* Chelsea have failed to score in only one of their last 12
CL away games.
* Chelsea's Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba has scored
three times in his two CL games this season and four in his last
three for Chelsea.
- - - -
