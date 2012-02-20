Feb 20 Facts and figures ahead of Tuesday's Champions League round of 16, first leg fixtures:

CSKA MOSCOW v REAL MADRID

Head-to-head record - no matches

Record this season:

CSKA Moscow P6 W2 D2 L2 F9 A8

Real Madrid P6 W6 D0 L0 F19 A2

Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Seydou Doumbia (CSKA) 5 Karim Benzema/Jose Callejon (Real) 4

* CSKA have never lost against Spanish opposition, winning three and drawing the other two of five games played. They drew 1-1 with Sevilla in their only previous CL home game with a club from Spain two seasons ago.

* CSKA have lost two of their three CL home games this season and have been defeated in four of their last seven in Moscow.

* CSKA's Ivory Coast forward Seydou Doumbia has scored five goals in five CL games this season and 12 goals in 12 European matches in the last two years. He has scored two goals in a match no less than five times but has not gone on to collect a hat-trick.

* Real became only the fifth team to win six CL group games out of six this season. They kept clean sheets in five of those games and have prevented the opposition from scoring in 13 of their last 18 CL matches

* Real have won their last three games against Russian teams but have won only once in eight visits to Moscow.

* Real forward Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 16 goals in his 22 CL games for his club. That is already more than the 15 scored in 52 CL matches for his previous club Manchester United.

- - - -

NAPOLI v CHELSEA

Head-to-head record - no matches

Record this season:

Napoli P6 W3 D2 L1 F10 A6

Chelsea P6 W3 D2 L1 F13 A4

Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Edinson Cavani (Napoli) 4 Didier Drogba (Chelsea) 3

* Napoli have not lost at home in four previous games against teams from England and have conceded just one goal, Mario Balotelli's strike for Manchester City in the 2-1 win by Napoli in this season's group stage.

* Napoli are unbeaten in their last 10 European home games and have conceded just two goals in their last eight.

* Napoli's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has scored eight goals in his last 10 European games for Napoli.

* Chelsea have won only once in 10 away games in Italy, a 4-0 CL win over Lazio eight seasons ago.

* Chelsea have failed to score in only one of their last 12 CL away games.

* Chelsea's Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba has scored three times in his two CL games this season and four in his last three for Chelsea.

- - - -

