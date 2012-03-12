March 12 Facts and figures ahead of Tuesday's Champions League round of 16, second leg fixtures:

INTER MILAN v OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE

Head-to-head record

Played: 3

Wins: Marseille 3

Goals: Marseille 3, Inter 0

Previous matches

UF: QF 8.04.04 Olympique Marseille 1 Inter Milan 0

14.04.04 Inter Milan 0 Olympique Marseille 1

CL: KO 22.02.12 Olympique Marseille 1 Inter Milan 0

Record this season:

Inter Milan P7 W3 D1 L3 F8 A8

Olympique Marseille P7 W4 D1 L2 F8 A4

Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Giampaolo Pazzini (Inter) 2 Andre Ayew (Marseille) 4

* Inter have lost four of their last five CL home games though, before that, they had won seven in a row.

* Inter, who will be seeking their 50th CL victory in what will be their 105th game, have won only two of their last nine matches against French teams - both against Lille in this season's group stage.

* Exactly half of the 24 players who have represented Inter in the CL this season are South Americans - six from Argentina, five from Brazil and one from Uruguay.

* Marseille have scored precisely one goal in each of their last six games against Italian teams, including three against Inter which have all finished in 1-0 victories.

* Marseille have conceded just three goals in their last eight CL games at home yet they lost three of those 1-0 - this season against Arsenal and Olympiakos Piraeus and last season against Spartak Moscow.

* Marseille have not reached the quarter-finals of the CL since the inaugural season of the competition in 1992-93 in which they ended up with the title. They remain the only French team to have been European champions.

BAYERN MUNICH v BASEL

Head-to-head record

Played: 3

Wins: Bayern 2, Basel 1

Goals: Bayern 5, Basel 2

Previous meetings

CL: GP 28.09.10 Basel 1 Bayern Munich 2

8.12.10 Bayern Munich 3 Basel 0

CL: KO 22.02.12 Basel 1 Bayern Munich 0

Record this season, including qualifying rounds:

Bayern P9 W6 D1 L2 F14 A7

Basel P7 W4 D2 L1 F12 A10

Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Mario Gomez (Bayern) 6 Alex Frei (Basel) 5

* Bayern have won 11 of their last 12 European home games. They have won all three previous home games against Swiss clubs by at least a two goal margin and without conceding a goal.

* Bayern defender Jerome Boateng is the only player from his team to have started in every CL game this season.

* Bayern striker Mario Gomez has found the net a remarkable 14 times in his last 12 CL matches.

* Basel are in with a chance of becoming the first Swiss team to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League. They did reach the last eight of the tournament's predecessor, the European Cup, once before - back in 1974.

* Basel are unbeaten in away games in this season's competition and have earned creditable draws at Manchester United (3-3) and Benfica (1-1), as well as a 3-2 victory over Otelul Galati.

* Basel striker Alex Frei has scored eight goals in his last 11 CL games for his club. In all, he has netted 19 times in 27 European matches for Basel.

(compiled by Paul Radford)