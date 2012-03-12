March 12 Facts and figures ahead of Tuesday's
Champions League round of 16, second leg fixtures:
INTER MILAN v OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE
Head-to-head record
Played: 3
Wins: Marseille 3
Goals: Marseille 3, Inter 0
Previous matches
UF: QF 8.04.04 Olympique Marseille 1 Inter Milan 0
14.04.04 Inter Milan 0 Olympique Marseille 1
CL: KO 22.02.12 Olympique Marseille 1 Inter Milan 0
Record this season:
Inter Milan P7 W3 D1 L3 F8 A8
Olympique Marseille P7 W4 D1 L2 F8 A4
Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Giampaolo Pazzini (Inter) 2
Andre Ayew (Marseille) 4
* Inter have lost four of their last five CL home games
though, before that, they had won seven in a row.
* Inter, who will be seeking their 50th CL victory in what
will be their 105th game, have won only two of their last nine
matches against French teams - both against Lille in this
season's group stage.
* Exactly half of the 24 players who have represented Inter
in the CL this season are South Americans - six from Argentina,
five from Brazil and one from Uruguay.
* Marseille have scored precisely one goal in each of their
last six games against Italian teams, including three against
Inter which have all finished in 1-0 victories.
* Marseille have conceded just three goals in their last
eight CL games at home yet they lost three of those 1-0 - this
season against Arsenal and Olympiakos Piraeus and last season
against Spartak Moscow.
* Marseille have not reached the quarter-finals of the CL
since the inaugural season of the competition in 1992-93 in
which they ended up with the title. They remain the only French
team to have been European champions.
BAYERN MUNICH v BASEL
Head-to-head record
Played: 3
Wins: Bayern 2, Basel 1
Goals: Bayern 5, Basel 2
Previous meetings
CL: GP 28.09.10 Basel 1 Bayern Munich 2
8.12.10 Bayern Munich 3 Basel 0
CL: KO 22.02.12 Basel 1 Bayern Munich 0
Record this season, including qualifying rounds:
Bayern P9 W6 D1 L2 F14 A7
Basel P7 W4 D2 L1 F12 A10
Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Mario Gomez (Bayern) 6 Alex
Frei (Basel) 5
* Bayern have won 11 of their last 12 European home games.
They have won all three previous home games against Swiss clubs
by at least a two goal margin and without conceding a goal.
* Bayern defender Jerome Boateng is the only player from his
team to have started in every CL game this season.
* Bayern striker Mario Gomez has found the net a remarkable
14 times in his last 12 CL matches.
* Basel are in with a chance of becoming the first Swiss
team to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League. They
did reach the last eight of the tournament's predecessor, the
European Cup, once before - back in 1974.
* Basel are unbeaten in away games in this season's
competition and have earned creditable draws at Manchester
United (3-3) and Benfica (1-1), as well as a 3-2 victory over
Otelul Galati.
* Basel striker Alex Frei has scored eight goals in his last
11 CL games for his club. In all, he has netted 19 times in 27
European matches for Basel.
