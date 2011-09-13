LONDON, Sept 13 With the memory of their Wembley
masterclass against Manchester United still fresh, Barcelona
begin a new Champions League campaign on Tuesday with a
mouth-watering Group H opener against Italian thoroughbreds AC
Milan.
Barca, kings of Europe four times compared to the seven
triumphs of their opening opponents, will start as favourites to
become the first club to retain the trophy since Milan achieved
the feat in 1990.
Lionel Messi, top scorer in the competition for the past
three season, will be setting his sights on Milan for the first
time, having never faced them in a competitive match.
While keeping an eye on Messi, Milan will also be hoping to
capitalise on the defensive insecurity that resulted in Barca
dropping two La Liga points in a 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad at
the weekend.
"It's not easy to get back to what we do well, but we can't
let it happen again," defender Sergio Busquets told Barca's
website (www.fcbarcelona.com). "They are the champions of the
Italian league and we mustn't forget that".
Chelsea's pursuit of Europe's big prize continues as they
begin Group E at home to Bayer Leverkusen while in another
Anglo-German clash, Arsenal travel to Bundesliga champions
Borussia Dortmund.
Competition newcomers Viktoria Plzen, the surprise Czech
champions, will be targeting a home victory against Belarus side
BATE Borisov before they turn their attention to more daunting
fixtures against Barcelona and Milan.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)