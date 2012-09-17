Sept 17 Facts and figures relating to Tuesday's Champions League matches in Groups A-D.

GROUP A

PARIS ST GERMAIN v DYNAMO KIEV Head-to-head record Played: 4 Wins: PSG 2, Dynamo 1, draws 1 Previous matches CL: GP 19/10/94 Dynamo Kiev 1 Paris St Germain 2

2/11/94 Paris St Germain 1 Dynamo Kiev 0 UEFA: QF 9/04/09 Paris St Germain 0 Dynamo Kiev 0

16/04/09 Dynamo Kiev 3 Paris St Germain 0

* PSG, back in the CL for the first time in eight years, have a great home record in Europe and are unbeaten in their last 19 matches, winning all the last four, and keeping 13 clean sheets.

* PSG have not conceded a goal in Paris in three previous fixtures with teams from Ukraine. Apart from the two prior visits of Dynamo, they beat Karpaty Lviv 2-0 in the Europa League two seasons ago.

* Dynamo, returning to the CL after two seasons' absence, won both their away games in the qualifying rounds, 1-0 to Feyenoord and 3-1 against Borussia Moenchengladbach. They have won six of their last 12 European away matches.

* Dynamo have failed to advance beyond the group stage in their last nine appearances in the competition. They last reached the last 16 back in the 1999-2000 season when there was a second group stage.

DYNAMO ZAGREB v PORTO Head-to-head record Played: 6 Wins: Dinamo 3, Porto 2, draws 1 Previous matches ICFC: R1 3/10/62 Porto 2 Dinamo Zagreb 1

17/10/62 Dinamo Zagreb 0 Porto 0 CWC: R1 14/09/83 Dinamo Zagreb 2 Porto 1

28/09/83 Porto 0 Dinamo Zagreb 1 CL: GP 21/10/98 Porto 3 Croatia Zagreb 0

4/11/98 Croatia Zagreb 3 Porto 1

* Dinamo had a disastrous CL campaign last season, losing all six group games and conceding a CL group stage record of 22 goals, including a 6-2 defeat to Real Madrid and a 7-1 home loss to Olympique Lyon in their last two matches.

* Dinamo have had a more promising start to this season, winning through three rounds to qualify with an unbeaten record in six games, five of them victories, scoring 12 goals and conceding just four.

* Porto have won 10 of their last 15 European away games but have lost four of the last five, the most recent a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Europa League last season.

* If Porto win, it will be their 150th victory in 317 European matches.

- -

GROUP B

OLYMPIAKOS PIRAEUS v SCHALKE 04 Head-to-head record - no matches

* Olympiakos have conceded just eight goals in their last 13 CL home games and have never let in more than one in a match during that time.

* Olympiakos have a remarkable home record against German teams in the last 10 years, winning four games out of four and scoring 16 goals and conceding just three.

* Schalke's next goal will be their 50th in the CL in which they have played 34 matches so far.

* Schalke's only previous visit to Greece ended in a 2-0 CL defeat to Panathinaikos in the 2001-02 season.

MONTPELLIER v ARSENAL Head-to-head record - no matches

* Montpellier, the French champions making their CL debut, are playing in European competition for only the sixth time. Their best performance was in 1990-91 when they reached the quarter-finals of the Cup Winners Cup, losing to Manchester United.

* Montpellier have not won any of their last five European home games, their last victory coming in a 5-0 triumph over Steaua Bucharest in the second round of the 1990-91 competition.

* Arsenal have lost eight of their last 11 CL away games but have never lost an away game to a French team. They have won five of their nine such games, including all the last four and beat Olympique Marseille 1-0 away in the CL last season.

* Arsenal are playing in the CL for the 15th consecutive year. Their best performance was in 2006 when they reached the final, only to lose 2-1 to Barcelona.

- -

GROUP C

AC MILAN v ANDERLECHT Head-to-head record Played: 4 Wins: Milan 2, draws 2 Previous matches CL: GP2 24/11/93 Anderlecht 0 AC Milan 0

30/03/94 AC Milan 0 Anderlecht 0 CL: GP 17/10/06 Anderlecht 0 AC Milan 1

1/11/06 AC Milan 4 Anderlecht 1

* Milan have won only four of their last 14 CL home games but they have kept clean sheets in four of the last five. In their last 10 matches against Belgian teams, home and away, they have conceded a mere two goals.

* Milan will become the fifth team to play in 150 CL matches. Only Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have appeared in more.

* Anderlecht are appearing in the CL for the first time in six years. In their last campaign in 2006-07 they failed to win a single group game.

* Anderlecht have lost their last four games against Italian teams and have not won any of the last seven.

MALAGA v ZENIT ST PETERSBURG Head-to-head record - no matches

* Malaga are making their CL debut, the 13th Spanish club to appear in the competition. Their only previous European appearance was in the UEFA Cup 10 years ago when they reached the quarter-finals.

* In the 12 games Malaga have played in European competition, they have conceded a mere four goals and have kept eight clean sheets.

* Zenit have lost on all three previous visits to Spain, the last a 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the CL three years ago. They have won only one of seven previous CL away games.

* Zenit have started both of their two previous CL campaigns with defeats. In 2008-09 they lost 1-0 away to Juventus and last season they began with a surprise 2-1 defeat in Cyprus to APOEL Nicosia.

- -

GROUP D

REAL MADRID v MANCHESTER CITY Head-to-head record - no matches

* Real would become the first team to win 100 CL matches if they overcome the English champions. They are in a race to achieve this feat with Manchester United on 98 victories and Barcelona on 97 breathing down their necks.

* Real have scored a remarkable 24 goals in winning their last six CL home games. They have also won 11 of their last 12 at the Bernabeu, losing only to Barcelona in the semi-finals in 2011.

* City beat Villarreal 3-0 away in their CL debut season last year but had not won on three previous visits to Spain.

* City have won six of their last eight European games but have not been good on the road of late winning only two of their last nine away matches.BORUSSIA DORTMUND v AJAX AMSTERDAM Head-to-head record Played: 2 Wins: Ajax 2 Previous matches CL: QF 6/03/96 Borussia Dortmund 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2

20/3/96 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Borussia Dortmund 0

* Borussia, landing in the toughest group this season, will be trying to put behind them a disastrous CL campaign last year when they lost four of their six matches and finished bottom of their section.

* Borussia have won only one of seven previous games against Dutch clubs and failed to win any of the three they have played at home.

* Ajax have lost only twice in their last nine away trips against German clubs and won 1-0 against Hamburg SV four seasons ago on their last visit in the UEFA Cup.

* Ajax kept clean sheets in four of their six CL group games last season but still failed to advance into the last 16, winning just two matches. (Compiled by Paul Radford)