Oct 22 Facts and figures relating to Tuesday's
Champions League matches in Groups E-H.
GROUP E
P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 2 1 1 0 6 2 4
2 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
3 Juventus 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
4 FC Nordsjaelland 2 0 0 2 0 6 0
SHAKHTAR DONETSK v CHELSEA
Head-to-head record - no matches
* Shakhtar have won only one of their last five CL home
games but they are difficult to beat in Donetsk. In their last
20 European home games they have lost just twice and kept 11
clean sheets.
* This will be Shakhtar's ninth game against an English team
and all involve London clubs - four against Arsenal and two each
against Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham. They have not lost any of
those home games, winning three and drawing with Fulham 1-1 in
the Europa League three seasons ago.
* European champions Chelsea have conceded 99 CL goals in
116 matches so the next they let in will be their 100th. They
have scored 185 times.
* Chelsea are unbeaten in their last eight CL matches, a run
which began when manager Roberto Di Matteo took charge in the
knockout round last season. His team overturned a 3-1 deficit
from the first leg, winning 4-1 after extra time, and have not
looked back since.
FC NORDSJAELLAND v JUVENTUS
Head-to-head record - no matches
* Nordsjaelland, seeking their first CL point and their
first CL goal in their debut season, have not won any of their
last eight European games, losing seven of them. The Danish
champions have never won a match in the main rounds of any
European club competition and can count victories only in
qualifying games.
* Nordsjaelland have scored only two goals in their last
eight European games, the last by Andreas Laudrup, son of former
Barcelona and Real Madrid striker Michael Laudrup. He scored in
a 2-1 away defeat to Sporting Lisbon in last season's Europa
League.
* Juventus drew their last game with Shakhtar Donetsk to set
a new record in European club football of eight successive draws
- two in the CL this season and six in the group stage of the
2010-11 Europa League.
* Juventus are unbeaten in their last 12 European games.
Their last defeat was three seasons ago against Fulham in the
last 16 of the Europa League. They went down 4-1 in London after
winning the first leg 3-1 in the fourth round.
GROUP F
P W D L F A Pts
1 BATE Borisov 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
2 Valencia 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
3 Bayern Munich 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
4 Lille 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
LILLE v BAYERN MUNICH
Head-to-head record - no matches
* Lille have never beaten a German team and have scored only
one goal in three matches against clubs from Germany.
* Lille have won only one of their last 10 CL games and just
five of 28 in all. They have not won any of their last six CL
matches at home.
* Bayern have scored 497 goals in 264 matches in the
European Cup/Champions League and are three short of becoming
only the second team to reach 500 after Real Madrid.
* Bayern have won their last four CL games against French
sides without conceding a single goal.
BATE BORISOV v VALENCIA
Head-to-head record - no matches
* BATE, who came through three qualifying rounds, are
unbeaten in eight European games after two surprising 3-1 wins
over Lille and Bayern in their first two group games. They had
failed to win any of their 12 group games in two previous
appearances in the competition.
* BATE have used only two foreign players in the CL this
season, fewer than any other team in the competition. Of 15
players who have appeared in their colours, only Brazilian
midfielder Renan Bressan and Serb defender Marko Simic are not
from Belarus.
* Valencia have not won any of their last seven CL away
games and have lost their last three.
* Valencia striker Roberto Soldado scored 11 goals in 13 CL
games for his club in the last two seasons but has not yet found
the net in his two appearances in the current campaign.
GROUP G
P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
2 Celtic 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
3 Benfica 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
4 Spartak Moscow 2 0 0 2 4 6 0
BARCELONA v CELTIC
Head-to-head record
Played: 8
Wins: Barcelona 4, Celtic 1, draws 3
Previous matches
ICFC: R2 18/11/64 Barcelona 3 Celtic 1
2/12/64 Celtic 0 Barcelona 0
UEFA: R4 11/03/04 Celtic 1 Barcelona 0
25/03/04 Barcelona 0 Celtic 0
CL: GP 14/09/04 Celtic 1 Barcelona 3
24/11/04 Barcelona 1 Celtic 1
CL: KO 20/02/08 Celtic 2 Barcelona 3
4/03/08 Barcelona 1 Celtic 0
* If Barcelona win they will become the third team, after
Real Madrid and Manchester United, to collect 100 victories in
the CL.
* Barcelona's Lionel Messi is on a phenomenal scoring run
with 16 goals in his last 12 CL games.
* Celtic's 3-2 win in Moscow against Spartak in their last
game was their first CL away victory at the 21st attempt. Before
then they had lost 19 of 20 and drawn just one, curiously
against Barcelona, their hosts this time.
* Celtic, who are unbeaten in their last seven European
games, have a poor record against Spanish teams, losing seven of
the last nine and winning only one.
SPARTAK MOSCOW v BENFICA
Head-to-head record - no matches
* Spartak are notoriously wobbly at home with just one win
in their last 15 CL games in Moscow and nine defeats.
* Spartak have scored in each of their last 13 European
games but need to shore up a porous defence which has conceded
23 goals in the last eight.
* Benfica have not been beaten on three previous visits to
Moscow though the last match, a 3-2 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in
the Cup Winners Cup, was almost 16 years ago.
* Benfica have not won any of their last four CL games and
have yet to score a goal in this season's competition.
GROUP H
P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
2 CFR Cluj 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
3 Braga 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
4 Galatasaray 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
MANCHESTER UNITED v BRAGA
Head-to-head record - no matches
* United have lost only one of their last 36 CL home games,
a shock 1-0 defeat to Besiktas three seasons ago in the group
stage.
* United's Dutch striker Robin Van Persie netted twice in
the last game against CFR Cluj and has scored five goals in his
last five CL matches for United and previous club Arsenal.
* Braga are unbeaten in their last seven European away games
and have lost only one of the last 10.
* Braga have a great recent record against English clubs,
winning four and drawing one of their last five meetings. But
they were thumped on their last CL visit to England, going down
6-0 to Arsenal two seasons ago.
GALATASARAY v CFR CLUJ
Head-to-head record - no matches
* Galatasaray have an unconvincing home record in the CL
with just two wins in their last 12 matches.
* Galatasaray have won only eight of 32 CL games with coach
Fatih Terim in charge.
* Cluj are seeking to break a jinx which has seen them win
their opening CL game in each of their three appearances in the
competition and then fail to win another group match.
* Cluj, who have never played a team from Turkey before,
have won their last three European away games.
(Edited by Tom Pilcher)