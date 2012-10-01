Oct 1 Facts and figures relating to Tuesday's Champions League matches in Groups E-H. GROUP E P W D L F A Pts 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Chelsea 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 Juventus 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 4 Nordsjaelland 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 NORDSJAELLAND v CHELSEA Head-to-head record - no matches * Nordsjaelland, seeking their first CL point in their debut season, have not won any of their last seven European games, losing sixth of them. * Nordsjaelland are genuine novices in the competition. None of the 14 players who appeared in their opening game against Shakhtar Donetsk had ever played in the CL before. * CL champions Chelsea are unbeaten in their last seven CL matches but they have won only one of their last seven away games in the competition. * Chelsea have never lost to a Danish team and have won on all three visits made to Denmark, the last a 2-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the CL two years ago. JUVENTUS v SHAKHTAR DONETSK Head-to-head record Played: 2 Wins: Juventus, 1 Shakhtar 1 Previous meetings UEFA: R3 24/11/76 Juventus 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 8/12/76 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Juventus 0 * With their 2-2 draw at Chelsea in the opening game, Juventus equalled the European club record of seven successive draws held by Rangers and would become the first club to draw eight games in a row if they were to tie with Shakhtar. * Juventus are unbeaten in their last 11 European games and have won their last three matches against teams from Ukraine, including a 5-0 drubbing of Dynamo Kiev in the CL in Turin in the 2002-03 CL group stage. * Shakhtar won their last CL away game in Italy, beating AS Roma 3-2 in the knockout round two seasons ago. But otherwise they have been disastrous on Italian soil in the competition, falling to heavy defeats on all their other four visits, conceding 17 goals and scoring just two. * Shakhtar fielded six Brazilian players in their opening game against Nordsjaelland. GROUP F P W D L F A Pts 1 BATE Borisov 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Valencia 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 4 Lille OSC 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 BATE BORISOV v BAYERN MUNICH Head-to-head record - no matches * BATE, who came through three qualifying rounds, are unbeaten in seven games after a surprise 3-1 away win in Lille in their opening group game. It was their first CL victory in their third season after failing to win any of their six group games last season or in 2008-09. * BATE have the most home-based players in this season's Champions League. Twelve of the 14 players who appeared against Lille are Belarussians and only Brazilian midfielder Renan Bressan and Serb defender Marko Simic are imports. * Bayern, last season's beaten finalists, have won seven of their last 12 European away games and five of their last seven CL games, home or away. * Bayern, who have never played a team from Belarus before' have failed to score in only two of their last 22 CL matches. VALENCIA v LILLE Head-to-head record Played: 2 Wins: Valencia 1, draws 1 Previous meetings EL: GP 17/09/09 Lille 1 Valencia 1 2/12/09 Valencia 3 Lille 1 * Valencia have won all seven previous home games against French clubs, the last the 3-1 win over Lille in the Europa League three seasons ago. In 16 matches altogether against French teams, they have lost just once - a 2-1 semi-final defeat to Nantes in the 1980 Cup Winners Cup. They won the second leg 4-0, went on to win the final and have not lost to a French side in 15 games. * Valencia will be appearing in their 100th match in the European Cup/Champions League and count 45 victories so far and 25 defeats. * Lille have won only one of their last nine CL games and just five of 27 in all. * Lille won their last CL away game 2-0 in Moscow against CSKA last season but it was only their second win in 13 away games in the competition. GROUP G P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 2 Benfica 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Celtic 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 Spartak Moscow 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 BENFICA v BARCELONA Head-to-head record Played: 5 Wins: Barcelona 2, Benfica 1, draws 2 Previous matches EC: FL 31/05/61 Benfica 3 Barcelona 2 (in Berne) EC: GP 11/12/91 Benfica 0 Barcelona 0 15/04/92 Barcelona 2 Benfica 1 CL: QF 28/03/06 Benfica 0 Barcelona 0 5/04/06 Barcelona 2 Benfica 0 * Benfica have failed to win any of their last 12 matches against Spanish teams and have scored just two goals in the last six at home. * The match recalls the historic 1961 European Cup final when Benfica broke the stranglehold of Real Madrid and Spain, winners of the first five tournaments, to come from a goal down and win 3-2, becoming only the second club to claim the title of European champions. * Barcelona, who unusually have failed to score in their last two CL away games, are unbeaten on their last five visits to Portugal, keeping four clean sheets. * Barcelona's Lionel Messi is on a phenomenal scoring run with 16 goals in his last 11 CL games. SPARTAK MOSCOW v CELTIC Head-to-head record Played: 2 Draws: 2 Previous matches CL: QR 15/08/07 Spartak Moscow 1 Celtic 1 29/08/07 Celtic 1 Spartak Moscow 1 (Celtic won on pens after extra time) * Spartak are notoriously wobbly at home with just one win in their last 14 CL games in Moscow and eight defeats. * Spartak's only previous games against a team from Scotland were the fixtures with Celtic in the CL qualifying round five years ago when they drew both matches and went out on penalties. * Celtic's away record in CL is as about as abysmal at it could be. They have not won any of 20 away games and have lost 19 of them, including the last 11 in a row. The bright spot is that the one draw they gained was against Barcelona, who are in their group again this time. * Celtic have done well in Moscow in the past. Apart from the draw with Spartak in 2007, they beat Dynamo Moscow 2-0 on their only other visit in the CL qualifiers three seasons ago. GROUP H P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Galatasaray 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 4 Braga 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 GALATASARAY v BRAGA Head-to-head record - no matches * Galatasaray have an unconvincing home record in the CL with just two wins in their last 11 matches. * Galatasaray have played 237 matches in Europe but only one against a club from Portugal. They beat Benfica 2-0 in Lisbon in a UEFA Cup group game in the 2008-09 season. * Braga are unbeaten in their last six European away games and have lost only one of the last nine. * Braga's only previous game in Turkey came last season when they beat Besiktas 1-0 in Istanbul in the third round of the UEFA Cup. However, they had lost the home leg 2-0 and were eliminated from the competition. CFR CLUJ v MANCHESTER UNITED Head-to-head record - no matches * CFR Cluj have on omen to overcome. They have started all three of their CL campaigns with a victory but in both previous ones they followed up by failing to win any more matches in their group and were eliminated. * CFR Cluj held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw in the group stage four seasons ago in their only other home game against an English club. * United defend well in the competition and have kept clean sheets in seven of their last nine CL games away from Old Trafford, six of those ending in victory. * United fans will doubtless be curious to know whether their strike force will explode if Wayne Rooney and new signing from Arsenal Robin Van Persie appear together in the competition for the first time. The two strikers have an identical record of nine goals in their last 16 CL games. (Compiled by Paul Radford)