Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
LONDON Dec 8 UEFA has not detected any irregular betting patterns in Wednesday's Champions League matches to justify an enquiry, the European governing body said in a statement on Thursday.
The matches between Dinamo Zagreb and Olympique Lyon and Ajax Amsterdam and Real Madrid produced surprising results and could have been the target of match-fixing.
Lyon won 7-1 at Zagreb while Real beat Ajax 3-0 in Amsterdam which meant that Lyon upset the odds to leapfrog Ajax and finish second in Group D behind Real to reach the knockout stage.
UEFA, which uses a Betting Fraud Detections System, said: "For the time being this system has not shown any irregular betting patterns around yesterday's (Wednesday's) games or their outcome that would justify any enquiry on that front."
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ken Ferris; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer stories
(Reporting by Mike Collett)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (