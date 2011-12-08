LONDON Dec 8 UEFA has not detected any irregular betting patterns in Wednesday's Champions League matches to justify an enquiry, the European governing body said in a statement on Thursday.

The matches between Dinamo Zagreb and Olympique Lyon and Ajax Amsterdam and Real Madrid produced surprising results and could have been the target of match-fixing.

Lyon won 7-1 at Zagreb while Real beat Ajax 3-0 in Amsterdam which meant that Lyon upset the odds to leapfrog Ajax and finish second in Group D behind Real to reach the knockout stage.

UEFA, which uses a Betting Fraud Detections System, said: "For the time being this system has not shown any irregular betting patterns around yesterday's (Wednesday's) games or their outcome that would justify any enquiry on that front."

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ken Ferris; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more soccer stories

(Reporting by Mike Collett)