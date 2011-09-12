MANCHESTER, England, Sept 12 Manchester United
manager Alex Ferguson will turn to his more experienced players
for Wednesday's Champions League game at Benfica despite his
youngsters having inspired the club's flying start to the
season.
Ferguson has kept faith with Chris Smalling, Tom Cleverley
and Phil Jones as the English champions have stormed to four
wins from four league games but Europe's elite club competition
is a different matter.
"My team in Lisbon might be different on an issue of
experience," Ferguson said on the club website (www.manutd.com)
on Monday.
"We've also got Darren Fletcher back fit. He's looking good
and did well with Scotland last week. I think we'll need to have
more experience in the game.
"The important thing is to qualify. Benfica away from home
is the kind of the game you have to respect."
Midfielder Cleverley was already ruled out of the Group C
opener, having damaged ligaments in his foot early in Saturday's
5-0 thumping of Bolton Wanderers.
He was replaced by Michael Carrick, who has the kind of
experience Ferguson may be referring to, while Fletcher is also
an old hand at the Champions League.
"I think the hardest part for us will be picking the
midfield in that particular game," Ferguson said.
"That area will be the biggest challenge. They operate with
three midfield players in there. They don't play anyone off the
front. They play three actual midfield players so we'll have to
have a look at that."
With Swiss club FC Basel and Romania's Otelul Galati
completing the group, United's toughest game on paper will be
this trip to Portugal against fellow former European champions.
"The opening game is the toughest for us," Ferguson said.
"Benfica are always a handful and we always expect a difficult
game. I watched a couple of their games away from home last
season and they were absolutely brilliant.
