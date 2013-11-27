Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
LEVERKUSEN, Germany Nov 28 Manchester United manager David Moyes paid tribute to Ryan Giggs who, two days before his 40th birthday, gave a dazzling exhibition in their 5-0 rout of Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.
Giggs was outstanding in a commanding midfield role as United outclassed the Germans to book their place in the knockout phase of the Champions league.
"You cannot question Ryan Giggs as a footballer," Moyes told reporters. "He did not look fatigued for his age at all. He is incredible, his vision and fitness are incredible. I am lucky to be working with him.
"People mention his age but all you should mention is his football ability. He is an unbelievable footballer. Ryan will tell us when he's had enough or when he thinks his time is up, but you could say he is getting better seeing his vision, his pass for Nani's goal."
With Wayne Rooney delivering pin-point passes and Giggs controlling the pace, United stormed past Leverkusen with goals from Antonio Valencia, Emir Spahic into his own net, Jonny Evans, Chris Smalling and Nani.
"This is probably the best performance of the season," said Moyes, who succeeded Alex Ferguson in the close season.
Giggs, who in October broke the Champions League appearance record in his 145th game and has also won the title with United in 1999 and 2008, has been at the club since 1990.
His runs down the wings are far fewer these days but on Wednesday he kept United's game going forward from the middle.
"It really clicked tonight and we could have scored more goals," Giggs told reporters. "We really killed them on the counter-attack and it was a pleasure to play behind the front four."
