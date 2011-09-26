(Writes through with details, quotes)
By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 26 Injuries that are
keeping Wayne Rooney and Javier Hernandez out of Tuesday's
Champions League match against FC Basel give Manchester United
the chance to implement the squad rotation policy that manager
Alex Ferguson says is the key to success.
Rooney's hamstring injury and Hernandez's dead leg have
ruled the potent striking duo out of the Group C match at Old
Trafford, paving the way for the likes of Dimitar Berbatov,
Michael Owen and Danny Welbeck to make their mark.
Even if they had not been injured, Ferguson may well have
looked to his back-up players -- which include last season's
joint top scorer in the league and England's fourth highest
international scorer.
"Having a squad gives them a better chance of winning
things, so they've accepted (the squad system) a long time ago,"
Ferguson told a news conference on Monday.
"And they want to do well when they get the opportunity
because as a group we all want to do well.
"They all have a part to play in the context of the number
of games you have in the Premier League, Champions League,
League Cup, FA Cup, it's an exhausting season unless you use
your squad."
Berbatov, who scored 20 goals to share last season's Premier
League golden boot, found himself edged in the second half of
last term as Hernandez's goal-poaching prowess was preferred to
the Bulgarian's more languid approach.
Owen showed last week the devastating touch that netted him
40 England goals in 89 internationals was still there with two
goals against Leeds United in the League Cup.
Both would be glad to be given a chance to shine at Old
Trafford on Tuesday in Europe's elite club competition but face
competition from youngster Welbeck, who was given the nod ahead
of them when Hernandez was sidelined earlier this season.
ON YOUR TOES
Winger Ashley Young, who missed United's 1-1 draw at Benfica
in their opening Group C game earlier this month, is hopeful of
making his first Champions League appearance against Basel but
is aware there is no guarantee.
"When you come to a club like Manchester United, you are
going to be challenged," the 26-year-old, who joined United from
Aston Villa in the close season, told the news conference.
"It's always nice to know you've got to be on your toes 24/7
in training every day, you've got to go out there and give 100
percent because you know someone else could take your spot."
The attacking berths are not the only ones up for grabs as
injuries to Chris Smalling (groin) and Jonny Evans (ankle) have
created vacancies in defence.
Captain Nemanja Vidic remains sidelined with a calf problem
and Ferguson hopes the centre back might have recovered from it
by the time the two-week international break is over in the
middle of next month.
The manager had no idea when Rooney, who has already scored
nine league goals this season, would return but said Hernandez
should be available for Saturday's league game against Norwich
City.
Without Rooney and Hernandez, who missed most of Saturday's
league game at Stoke City after being forced off early, United
dropped their first points of the season with a 1-1 draw
although they still top the Premier League on goal difference.
After appearances in three of the last four finals,
including victory in the 2008 edition, United have set their
sights high again this time.
"We have been consistent in the Champions League, our form
away from home has been outstanding and we hope we can do better
this year and win it, that's the aim of this club all the time,"
Ferguson said.
"The Champions League is the best competition in the world
now, better than the World Cup, better than the European
Championships, it's a fantastic tournament.
